HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Knights end Red Devils' run

NEWBURGH — Jeffersonville’s remarkable late-season run came to a screeching halt Friday night.
Castle quarterback Cameron Tilly threw three touchdown passes — as many as he had in the Knights’ first 10 games — and ran for two more scores to lead the hosts to a 49-7 victory over the visiting Red Devils in a Class 5A regional championship game at John Lidy Field.
Castle (8-3) will face No. 1 Indianapolis Cathedral (11-1) in next Friday’s south semistate. The Fighting Irish advanced with a 39-6 win over No. 4 Whiteland on Friday night.
Things started off well enough for Jeffersonville (5-6), which entered having won four straight games as well as the program’s fifth sectional title.
That’s because the Knights’ first drive ended with Deydrian “Dey Dey” Hughes picking off a Tilly pass.
That, however, was a high point for the Red Devils.
They went three-and-out on their first possession and Gafred Altamirano’s ensuing punt was blocked by the Knights, who took over at the Jeff 38.
Castle quickly took a lead it wouldn’t lose as Tilly found his favorite target, Weston Aigner, in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. The PAT failed, but the Knights led 6-0 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds to play in the first period.
The Red Devils’ next possession ended with a rushed 10-yard punt. Castle wasted little time in increasing its lead as Tilly connected with Aigner again, this time for a 38-yard TD. The two then hooked up on a conversion pass to make it 14-0 Knights.
On its subsequent drive, Jeffersonville drove deep into Castle territory before a deflected Cole Phillips pass was picked off by Evan Reff at the Knights’ 11. It was a common theme on the night for the Red Devils receivers, who had a hard time hauling in passes.
Castle converted Jeff’s turnover into points, as Reece Yunker capped off an 89-yard drive with a 1-yard dive to make it 21-0.
This time the Red Devils had a response, as Phillips connected with senior Jadehn Debnam for a 38-yard touchdown pass 5:08 before intermission.
Jeff’s defense then forced Castle to punt, which the Red Devils blocked.
Jeff, however, was unable to turn that into points and the Knights swiftly moved down the field and Tilly — who has committed to play baseball at Auburn — tossed his third TD, to Cooper Guerzini 11 seconds before halftime.
Tilly, who entered the game having completed 55.8 percent of his passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns against five interceptions, finished the first half 7 for 8 with 184 yards and a trio of TDs.
The second half was all academic.
Castle tacked on two more touchdowns — the first a 1-yard run by Tilly — in the third quarter to increase its lead to 42-7.
Tilly added another short TD run early in the fourth period to account for the final margin.
One bright spot for Jeff was senior running back Jordan Ferguson, who closed out his career with 25 carries for 116 yards.