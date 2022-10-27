HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar is a smiling star for the Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Robert Lamar smiles so often that sometimes he doesn’t even realize he’s doing it.
“Some people even tell me when I’m running I’m smiling,” the Clarksville senior running back said. “I don’t even know it half the time, I’m just smiling. It just happens.”
Lamar has had plenty to smile about in his career.
He enters tonight’s Class 2A Sectional 39 semifinal against No. 3 Indianapolis Scecina as the program’s all-time leading rusher and touchdown scorer. In fact, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Lamar ranks No. 15 on the state’s all-time rushing list with 6,590 yards.
“Robert’s legacy is cemented as one of the best running backs at Clarksville and being the key piece to turning the Clarksville football program around,” fifth-year Generals head coach Justin Boser said. “He is a player that, for the next years, Clarksville players are going to say they remember watching Robert Lamar when they were little kids.”
Lamar began playing football when he was a little kid, after his mom signed him up at the age of 6.
“Mom said I wasn’t really good when I first started off. She said I struggled a lot and she didn’t think that was going to be my sport,” Lamar recently recalled with a smile.
He wasn’t crazy about the contact at first so one time, Lamar remembers, his uncle took he and his cousins outside. Then, his uncle had Lamar run into his cousins, who were lined up together.
“Now this is my sport,” Lamar said. “I love to do it.”
Boser first saw Lamar play the sport in 2018, his first year at the helm of the program.
“He started off as a young, skinny (kid). I saw him in eighth grade take the ball from a kid and run it back for a touchdown. I saw his skill,” the coach recalled.
The next year, as a freshman, Lamar ran 63 times for 380 yards and two touchdowns while also making 18 receptions for 353 yards and five TDs for a team that went 3-7. He accounted for 128 yards of total offense (85 rushing, 43 receiving) and two touchdowns in Clarksville’s 54-18 win over Eastern that ended the program’s 46-game losing streak.
“When he got up to us as a freshman we used him more as a receiver, then sprinkled him in as a running back too,” Boser said. “We had to convince him his freshman and sophomore years that the weight room was going to be important. Then once he saw that it was, it just took off from there.
“Now he’s stronger than just about any kid on our team, and that includes our offensive line,” Boser added of Lamar, who can bench-press 275 pounds, power-clean 275 and squat 405.
Lamar took over RB1 duties as a sophomore. That year he ran 177 times for 1,149 yards and nine touchdowns for the Generals, who went 3-7 again.
Last year, Lamar took another big leap. He led the state in rushing during the regular season and finished his junior campaign with 268 carries for 2,222 yards and 27 TDs.
Lamar picked up where he left off at the start of this season. He began his final year with a 34-carry, 266-yard, four-TD performance in the Generals’ 41-14 victory over Scottsburg.
After that came games of 221, 243, 220, 281, 219, 250 and 270 yards.
“We knew last year that we wanted to run a lot of iso(lation) and fullback lead. This year we’ve switched it up to kind of a more power-counter game because people were keying on the fullback,” Boser said. “I think that’s where you’ve seen us really take off because we’ve got multiple (sets). We can run iso, we can run power and counter, so we’ve got multiple things that we can run and he’s really taken to that and really cutting off of those blocks.”
Lamar’s production over his last two games has been eye-popping as he’s rushed for 869 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Two weeks ago, he carried the football 17 times for a career-high 437 yards — to wrap up the state regular-season rushing title for the second straight year — and seven TDs in the Generals’ 58-14 win at Crawford County. Then last Friday night Lamar had 31 carries for 432 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns in Clarksville’s 70-42 win at Eastern in a first-round sectional game.
“Our goal is to get Robert in the end zone every time he touches the ball,” junior offensive lineman Izaac Chavez said.
Lamar, who has run for 2,839 yards this season, has reached the end zone 81 times (72 rushing) in his career and has continued to put up incredible offensive statistics in spite of the fact that he’s started almost every game on defense too (last year he topped the team with 84 tackles). He also never complains, according to Boser.
“It’s not just what he has done on the field, but it’s what he has done off the field too,” the coach said. “He has been a leader in the weight room, a leader on the basketball and track teams, and has volunteered to run chains for middle school and Little Generals’ games too.”
Even with all of that, Lamar has received lukewarm college interest. Although he and Boser have heard from schools at various levels, Lamar still has no serious offer.
“I’m not sure what else can be said about Robert, except it is time for a university to show up and give him an offer,” Boser said. “I have been watching Indiana high school football almost my entire life and I have seen many of the players who are in the Top 25 and Robert belongs on a list with names like Darren Evans, Cory Jacquay and Daniel Carter. Each of those players were great high school running backs who had their own unique running style and played at different levels of college football. The biggest thing I believe great running backs have is great vision. The vision to see a hole opening and to be explosive through that hole for a big gain. Robert possesses this great vision and explosiveness. ... His vision is unmatched to me. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
No matter what happens tonight, or with his college future, there’s one thing you can always expect from Lamar whenever you see him on a football field.
“Every day he’s out here with a smile,” Boser said.