HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Clarksville to victory

rlamar.jpg

Clarksville's Robert Lamar runs for a 38-yard touchdown in the Generals' 41-14 victory over visiting Scottsburg. 

CLARKSVILLE — Robert Lamar ran wild to lead Clarksville to a 41-14 victory over visiting Scottsburg on Friday night at Guy Newcom Field. 

The senior running back ran 35 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Generals to a season-opening victory. 

MorganCapps.jpg

Clarksville's Morgan Capps flexes after catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter of the Generals' 41-14 season-opening victory over visiting Scottsburg on Friday night at Guy Newcom Field. 

Lamar became the program's all-time leading rusher on his 38-yard touchdown jaunt early in the first quarter. 

CalebC.jpg

Clarksville quarterback Caleb Cummings looks for a receiver Friday night. 

The Generals made it 14-0 a short time later when Caleb Cummings threw a TD pass to Morgan Capps. 

Clarksville continued to roll from there en route to its second season-starting win over the Warriors in three years.  

Cummings finished 7-for-10 for 179 yards and two touchdowns. 

The Generals (1-0) visit West Washington (1-0) next Friday night. 

JayedynJohnson.jpg

Clarksville's Jayedyn Johnson prepares to try to tackle Scottsburg's Wyatt Crawford on Friday night. 

