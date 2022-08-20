HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Clarksville to victory

CLARKSVILLE — Robert Lamar ran wild to lead Clarksville to a 41-14 victory over visiting Scottsburg on Friday night at Guy Newcom Field.
The senior running back ran 35 times for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Generals to a season-opening victory.
Lamar became the program's all-time leading rusher on his 38-yard touchdown jaunt early in the first quarter.
The Generals made it 14-0 a short time later when Caleb Cummings threw a TD pass to Morgan Capps.
Clarksville continued to roll from there en route to its second season-starting win over the Warriors in three years.
Cummings finished 7-for-10 for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
The Generals (1-0) visit West Washington (1-0) next Friday night.