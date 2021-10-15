HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Generals over short-handed Lions

CLARKSVILLE — On a feel-good night at Clarksville, the Generals exploded for 56 points in the first half and cruised past Rock Creek 69-8 Friday.
The win ended a six-game losing streak for the Generals.
“It was good for us,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “It’s been a tough six weeks for us. It’s good to get a win going into the sectionals and feel good about yourself."
For one General, it was a historic night.
Junior running back Robert Lamar ran just nine times, but amassed 306 yards on the ground. He scored six touchdowns on runs of 57, 69, 9, 51, 34 and 49 yards.
Lamar went into the evening with a state-best 1,482 yards. He now has 1,788, which eclipses the single-season school-record set by Tito Mayfield, who ran for 1,659 yards in 1998.
“It means a lot,” Lamar said. “I really didn’t expect it.”
Against Rock Creek (1-7), Lamar saw plenty of daylight and open field.
“It felt good, barely getting touched,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about being sore tomorrow.”
But Lamar said the win does more for the team’s psyche following a tough stretch of six straight losses.
“We most definitely needed this,” Lamar said.
The Generals (2-7) took control early, scoring at will.
In addition to Lamar’s scores, Morgan Capps caught a short pass and sprinted 59 yards down the Creek sideline for a score.
Clarksville quarterback Caleb Cummings, who threw that TD pass to Capps, returned an interception 89 yards for another score during the the Generals’ 36-point second quarter.
Max Scowden had a pick-six of his own a short time later, returning a picked off pass 45 yards for a TD.
Bryan Ramirez added a 5-yard scoring run later in the second against the Lions, who were extremely short-handed due to injuries and COVID-19.
“It’s unfortunate for them because I know they had a lot of guys out,” Boser said of Rock Creek.
The Lions finally found the end zone when Chris Graham, who was pressed into quarterback duties, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 17 seconds to play.
Rock Creek (1-7) is scheduled to visit West Washington (3-4) at 7 p.m. next Friday night in a Class A, Sectional 48 first-round game. The Senators beat the Lions 44-0 back on Sept. 24 in Campbellsburg.
The Generals, meanwhile, will host Mitchell in a 2A, Sectional 39 contest.
“We’ve got a tough (opponent) in Mitchell,” Boser said. “We’ve got to stop the run and run the ball on them. It should be a good, tough game here next week.”
CLARKSVILLE 69, ROCK CREEK 8
Rock Creek 0 0 0 8 — 8
Clarksville 20 36 13 0 — 69
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
C — Robert Lamar 57 run (kick failed), 7:36.
C — Lamar 69 run (Max Scowden run), 4:50.
C — Morgan Capps 59 pass from Caleb Cummings (pass failed), 0:45.
Second quarter
C — Cummings 89 interception return (Scowden run), 7:54.
C — Scowden 45 interception return (Lamar run), 5:33.
C — Lamar 9 run (pass failed), 3:38.
C — Bryan Ramirez 5 run (Eric Ramirez kick), 2:34.
C — Lamar 51 run (Ramirez kick), 2:19.
Third quarter
C — Lamar 34 run (kick failed), 9:26.
C — Lamar 49 run (Ramirez kick), 1:30.
Fourth quarter
RC — Chris Graham 1 run (Graham run), 5:17.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Rock Creek (43-98): Chris Graham 30-74, Dylan Parente 11-30, Grayson Romney 2-(minus) 6.
Clarksville (15-351): Robert Lamar 9-306, Ryan Behena 5-40, Bryan Ramirez 1-5.
Passing
Rock Creek (1-5-2-47): Graham 1-5-2-47.
Clarksville (3-3-0-76): Caleb Cummings 3-3-0-76.
Receiving
Rock Creek: Parente 1-47.
Clarksville: Morgan Capps 1-59, Ke’vonne Murrell 1-12, John Dickerson 1-5.