CLARKSVILLE — Another huge night from Robert Lamar led Clarksville to its first postseason win in eight years Friday night.
The junior running back rushed for 256 yards and scored six touchdowns to spur the Generals to a 41-20 victory over visiting Mitchell in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 first-round game on Guy Newcom Field.
“Last week I had a great game too,” said Lamar, who ran for 307 yards and six TDs in Clarksville's win over Rock Creek on Oct. 15. “But this week the competition was way better.”
The win was another benchmark for the Generals under head coach Justin Boser, who is in his fourth year on the job. Two years ago, Clarksville ended a 46-game losing streak. Friday night, the Generals picked up their first sectional victory since a 42-38 triumph over Crawford County on Oct. 25, 2013.
“Ending that streak was awesome, but it feels good to keep playing and let these kids grow," said Boser, whose team will visit Triton Central in a sectional semifinal next Friday. "(But) this first sectional win (is sweeter), no doubt about it."
Lamar, the state's leading rusher during the regular season, did it all Friday night. He scored five touchdowns on the ground and added an interception return for a score. For the season, he now has 2,045 yards rushing.
“Robert Lamar is just a great player, he gave it his all. He was tired, but we kept feeding him,” Boser said of Lamar, who eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark in the win. “We wanted to close out the game and he did that with his legs tonight. It’s because of him and our offensive line.”
Clarksville (3-7) got off to a great start, recovering Mitchell’s onside kick at the 50 to start the game. On the first play from scrimmage, Lamar took a pitch, swept right and rambled down the sideline for a 50-yard TD run to give the Generals a 6-0 lead.
“I didn’t expect to go that far. It showed they wouldn’t be able to stop me the rest of the game,” Lamar said. “It was straight-arm (tackling), but I don’t go down that easily.”
Mitchell (3-6) responded with a nine-play drive that was capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Kale England to Keaton Pritchett. Those two connected again for the two-point conversion and the Bluejackets led 8-6 at the 7-minute, 33-second mark.
Mitchell used great field position on its next possession to extend its lead. A short punt by the Generals gave the Bluejackets the ball at the Clarksville 31. On third-and-7 at the 28, a pass interference penalty on the Generals gave Mitchell the ball at the 14. Following a fourth-down conversion, England punched it in from the 1 for a 14-6 lead with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Generals gambled, then answered. On fourth-and-5 at his own 36, junior quarterback Caleb Cummings connected with wide receiver Eric Ramirez for a 6-yard gain. From there, Lamar took over. His run of 17 yards helped set up his 18-yard TD run three plays later. A two-point conversion pass from Cummings to junior wide receiver Morgan Capps tied it at 14 with 8:42 left in the half.
Mitchell tried to put together a scoring drive before halftime, but an interception by senior defensive back Dakota Capps gave the Generals a chance to regain the lead before the break. From the Mitchell 27, a six-play drive came up short and the game was tied at the break.
The Clarksville defense set the tone in the second half. A nice stand by the Generals to start the third quarter led to good things on offense.
“Our defense set the tone. We prepped really hard, we knew we had to stop the run and we were able to come out and do that,” Lamar said.
The Bluejackets, starting from their own 10, went nowhere and had to punt from their own end zone. That gave the Generals great field position on their first possession of the half.
From the Mitchell 38, sophomore fullback Maxwell Scowden had runs of 5 and 11 yards as the Generals moved into the red zone. Lamar took it from there with a 5-yard touchdown run. A conversion pass from Cummings to Morgan Capps put Clarksville on top 22-14 at the 5:56 mark of the third quarter.
The Generals' defense stepped up again late in the third quarter, stopping the Bluejackets on fourth down at the Mitchell 41.
A pair of personal fouls pushed the Generals into Mitchell territory and threatened to negate the good field position. However, a huge gain by Lamar on third down gave Clarksville a manageable fourth-and-10. A pass from Cummings to Morgan Capps was enough for a first down and the Generals were back in business as time ran out on the third quarter.
From the Mitchell 15, Lamar had runs of 7 and 8 yards — the second garnering his fourth touchdown of the game — to make it 29-14 with 11:17 to play.
Lamar wasn’t finished. Less than two minutes later, he picked off a pass and returned it 40 yards for a TD to make it 35-14.
So was scoring as a defensive back more fun?
“It was way better, the fact that it came off a tip (from teammate Morgan Capps). I knew I was gone after that,” said Lamar, who added a 56-yard touchdown run with 6:30 remaining. His sixth touchdown made it 41-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.