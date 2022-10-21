HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Generals to big win

PEKIN — Simply put, Robert Lamar was just quicker and faster than anyone on the football field Friday night.
The Clarksville senior standout ran for 425 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the Generals to a 70-42 win at Eastern in a Class 2A Sectional 39 first-round game.
Clarksville scored the first six times it had the ball as Lamar scored on TD runs of 37, 4, 53 and 46 yards in the first-quarter to help the Generals to a 30-0 lead.
“The first time I broke away, you could tell it was going to be the same the rest of the game,” said Lamar, who entered averaging a state-best 267.4 rushing yards a game.
The Musketeers got on the scorecard in the second quarter on Brayden Jones’ 1-yard touchdown run before Lamar answered with his fifth TD on a 12-yard scamper.
Caleb Cummings’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Michael Davis, sandwich between Eastern scores, gave Clarksville a 46-22 halftime lead.
“We knew we had to come out strong,” said Generals coach Justin Boser, whose team scored its most points since an 83-0 victory over North Harrison in 1997. “We knew they were going to score points. They’ve been scoring points all season long.”
Eastern slowed Lamar slightly in the third quarter, but the swift back still scored on a 62-yard TD run when he broke up the middle, swerved to the right and out-ran several Musketeer defenders.
“Robert Lamar is a special player,” Boser said. “He’s the best running back I’ve ever coached and I’ve ever really seen ... and I’ve seen a lot of good running backs.”
Lamar also had touchdown runs of 7 and 14 yards in the fourth quarter.
“It just seemed like they didn’t want to come up and make a tackle. They didn’t want to catch up with me,” he said.
Afterward, Boser had a lot of praise for the Generals’ offensive line.
“I want to give props to all of our offensive line,” the coach said. “They make holes for Robert all night long. For the most part they don’t get enough credit. I’ve told them that. They need to look at the stats he has as their stats.”
The Generals (5-5) will host third-ranked Indianapolis Scecina (9-1) in a sectional semifinal next Friday night. The Crusaders advanced with a 49-0 victory over visiting Switzerland County in another first-round game Friday night.
“This means a lot,” Lamar said. “This is all that is left in my senior season. After this it’s over. I’m just trying to keep pushing.”
Nathan McBride scored a trio of touchdowns for Eastern (1-9), which lost its eighth straight game.
.
CLARKSVILLE 70, EASTERN 42
Clarksville 30 16 8 16 — 70
Eastern 0 22 6 14 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
C — Robert Lamar 37-yard run (Morgan Capps, pass from Caleb Cummings).
C — Lamar 4 run (Max Scowden pass from Capps).
C — Lamar 53 run (pass failed).
C — Lamar 46 run (Scowden run).
Second quarter
E — Brayden Jones 1 run (run failed).
C — Lamar 12 run (Jayedyn Johnson pass from Cummings).
E — Nathan McBride 5 run (Cody Banet run).
C — Michael Davis 21 pass from Cummings (Davis run).
E — Kaden Gibson 25 pass from Banet (Garrett Drury pass from Banet).
Third quarter
C — Lamar 62 run (Davis run).
E — McBride 6 run (run failed).
Fourth quarter
E — McBride 3 run (Andrew Adams pass from Banet).
C — Lamar 7 run (Lamar run).
C — Lamar 14 run (Davis run).
E — Andrew Adams 34 pass from Banet (pass failed).