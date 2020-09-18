SELLERSBURG — Ben Landers ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns as Silver Creek remained unbeaten with a 49-13 victory over visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
LaShun Mays Jr. and Trey Schoen also scored two touchdowns apiece for the Dragons, who improved to 5-0 for the second straight season and the third time in four years.
Creek took control early en route to its seventh win in a row over the Warriors.
The Dragons marched down the field and took a lead they wouldn't relinquish when Landers ran for a 45-yard touchdown 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the game.
A little more than 3 minutes later Creek reached the end zone again after a Jake Lucas interception led to Mays' first TD, a 3-yard run.
Landers scored his second touchdown on a 5-yard run early in the second period. He followed that up with a two-point conversion run to put the Dragons up 21-0.
Scottsburg responded with a scoring drive of their own, which ended with Traven Crawford's 18-yard TD run.
The Warriors had little time to celebrate, though. That's because Schoen returned the ensuing kickoff for an 84-yard touchdown.
It was academic after that.
Landers had a 31-yard scoring run and Mays a 2-yarder later in the quarer to put Creek up 42-7 at the break.
Dylan Meyers added a 37-yard TD toss to Schoen in the third quarter.
Mays finished with 55 rushing yards on only seven carries for the Dragons (4-0 in the MSC), who ran 25 times for 276 yards. Schoen, meanwhile, had two catches for 41 yards.
Crawford ran 30 times for 128 yards and a touchdown for the winless Warriors (0-5, 0-5).
Creek visits Clarksville next Friday night.
