JEFFERSONVILLE — Rock Creek’s debut in eight-man football was a successful one.
Junior quarterback Zach Clark passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Lions to a 36-16 victory over visiting Waldron in their season-opener Saturday night at Woehrle Field.
In spite of the finish it was a slow start for Rock Creek, which trailed 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Lions, though, got on the scoreboard with sophomore Dylan Parente’s short touchdown run midway through the second period. The two-point conversion failed, so they still trailed 8-6.
However Rock Creek got a big boost from its defense late in the first half, when it forced Waldron to punt from deep in its own territory.
Then, only 6.2 seconds before halftime, {span}Clark connected with Zion Barnes for a touchdown to give the Lions the lead. A successful two-point conversion put the hosts up 14-8 at the break.
Clark and Barnes hooked up again on the first play of the second half. That, followed by Clark’s conversion pass to Ryan Ingram, made it 22-8.
The Mohawks responded with a long touchdown of their own to make it 22-16.
However, it was all Lions after that.
Clark capped off their next possession by stretching across the goal line for a TD that made it 28-16.
Then, after a defensive stop, Parente scored on a touchdown run. The conversion made it 36-16 with 9:52 to play.
The game was called with 5:38 left after multiple weather delays.
Rock Creek will play Fort Wayne Blackhawk this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.