CLARKSVILLE — If the first two games of the season showed how far Clarksville has come, the last three have shown just how much further the Generals have to go.
After a competitive first quarter, things got out of hand in a hurry as visiting Salem rolled to a 40-0 win in a Mid-Southern Conference football game Friday night.
“We’re in the stretch where we’re playing the top half of the conference,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said.
Against this tougher competition, Clarksville’s playmaking ability was largely offset by penalties and negative yardage plays. The Lions were able to take advantage.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Boser said. “We kept hurting ourselves.”
Salem started the first possession of the game near midfield and promptly marched to the red zone against the Clarksville defense. On first down at the 14-yard line, Salem quarterback Brandon Corbin threw for the end zone. His pass was intercepted by Generals junior defensive back Dae’von Fuqua.
“He gave it his all,” Boser said of Fuqua, who played in both the offensive and defensive backfields.
On the ensuing possession, Clarksville would convert on a risky fourth-and-one at the Generals' 29, only to have the drive stall after junior quarterback Keyshawn Minor was sacked for an 11-yard loss on the next play.
Salem would take over on its own 39 late in the first quarter and put together a 12-play drive that was capped when Lane Price scored on a 5-yard run on the second play of the second quarter. Porter Howey’s two-point conversion run put the Lions on top 8-0 at the 11:51 mark.
Clarksville looked to answer and moved the ball to midfield after a 14-yard run by Minor. Two plays later, Fuqua had a big gain negated by a holding call and that stalled yet another drive by the Generals.
Salem took over on its own 22 and Reese McCoskey had gains of 11, 20 and 12 yards as the Lions moved downfield quickly. From the Clarksville 21, Corbin connected with Grant Mahuron for a touchdown and a 15-0 lead at the 7:50 mark of the second quarter.
As time ran out in the first half, Clarksville put together a time-consuming drive — 10 plays that covered 27 yards. At midfield the Generals couldn’t convert on fourth down and that gave Salem possession with enough time to score.
The Lions did just that against a fatigued Clarksville defense on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Corbin to Jaxon Robbins that made it 21-0 with 1 minute left in the half. That was the score at the break.
Clarksville’s first possession of the second half went nowhere despite the fact that the Lions committed a pair of personal foul penalties that helped extend the drive. Clarksville went for it on fourth-and-short at its own 34, but couldn’t convert.
Given the short field, Salem scored three plays later for a 28-0 lead with 8:55 left in the third quarter. As the Generals offense continued to struggle, the Lions would add a touchdown at the 6:53 mark for a 34-0 lead.
As time was running out in the third quarter, Clarksville drove to the Salem 26 after a pass from Minor to Fuqua — combined with a personal foul penalty on Salem — picked up big yardage for the Generals.
It was second-and-1 at the 17 when Clarksville suffered an intentional grounding penalty, a sack and a fumble to give the ball back to Salem.
Inside the final minute, the Lions (3-2, 3-2) would add one more third quarter touchdown for the final margin.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Generals. Next up, Clarksville (1-4, 1-3) is at Silver Creek at 7 p.m. next Friday.
