NEW ALBANY — Chase Loesch came up big for New Albany on Friday night.
Pressed into duty at quarterback, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior tossed a pair of third-period touchdown passes to spark the Bulldogs to a 41-20 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash at Buerk Field.
New Albany (1-2, 1-0), which had been outscored 91-3 in its first two games, quickly built a 14-0 lead against the Panthers (2-1, 0-1), who had outpointed their first two foes 101-25.
A 33-yard pass from Kenny Watson to Gavin Rand set up the Bulldogs’ first TD of the season — a 3-yard run by Dakota Johnson with 7 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
After forcing Jennings County to go three-and-out on its next possession, New Albany added to its lead. A 65-yard pass from Watson to freshman Donovan Taylor set up Watson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:03 to play in the period. Henry Dixon’s extra-point kick made it 14-0 Bulldogs.
However Watson, a southpaw, injured his left hand later in the first half.
The Panthers, aided by a New Albany pass interference penalty, scored 12 seconds before halftime to make it 14-6 at the break.
The Bulldogs’ offense sputtered on its first possession of the second half and Jennings quickly drove deep into New Albany territory. However after a penalty pushed the Panthers back, they fumbled the football and Loesch pounced on it.
Loesch, who usually plays H-back on offense, then took over at QB and engineered consecutive scoring drives. The first one actually looked like it was going to stall, as the Bulldogs faced third-and-19 from the Jennings 38. Loesch, however, had other ideas. He rolled out and hit Taylor for a 38-yard TD. The PAT made it 21-6 ‘Dogs.
New Albany’s defense then came up big as it stopped the Panthers on fourth down in their own territory.
Three plays later the Bulldogs were in the end zone again. Facing second-and-9 from the Jennings 40, Loesch rolled to his left and launched a pass in the direction of a couple of New Albany players. Klay Kaiser came up with the catch and did the rest, taking the ball to the end zone. The PAT failed, but thanks to their second touchdown in less than three minutes the ‘Dogs led 27-6.
New Albany cruised from there.
The Bulldogs will visit Bedford North Lawrence (1-2, 1-0), which beat Jeffersonville 49-20, next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.