CLARKSVILLE — Long-time Clarksville football coach Dennis Hawkins, who guided the Generals to their lone state finals appearance, passed away early Tuesday morning. He was 72.
Hawkins coached at Clarksville for more than three decades. He spent eight years as an assistant coach under Guy Newcom before taking over the program in 1979. Over his 25-year career, Hawkins guided the Generals to more than 100 victories, multiple Mid-Southern Conference championships, three sectional titles (1985, 1997 and 1999) and one state runner-up finish (in Class 2A in '97). His final season was 2004.
Last year Clarksville renamed its locker rooms the Dennis Hawkins Facility.
"I was at Clarksville for 34 years. Coach (Newcom) gave me a chance to be a coach, and work hard. The best thing about Clarksville, they like football. That got me right there. Good people. I met a lot of really nice people. A lot of good coaches. The kids played hard," Hawkins told the News and Tribune last October.
Hawkins was the father of current Charlestown head coach Jason Hawkins, who spent seven years as an assistant to his dad.
This story will be updated.
