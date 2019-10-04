CORYDON — Marion Lukes continued to add to his school-record rushing total while Charlestown continued to add to its victory total Friday night.
The standout senior running back ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 41-0 triumph — their fifth win in a row — at Corydon Central.
"We knew that we could put some big points up on them and make some big-time plays. The O-line executed really well, our defense executed perfect and I ran the ball very good, so did Addison [Logsdon], so that’s all you can really ask for,” Lukes said.
The Eastern Kentucky University commit became the program’s all-time leading rusher two weeks prior in the Pirates’ 13-7 win over Providence.
"It was a pretty big moment to me and I’m just happy that I was able to beat that record and I can keep adding on top of it to set the standard for Charlestown running backs,” said Lukes, who entered the game with 4,743 rushing yards for his career.
Friday night it was Charlestown’s defense that helped get its offense off to a good start. Corydon running back Noah Denbo fumbled on the fifth play of the game and sophomore Deven Lukes, Marion’s younger brother, picked up the ball and returned it 10 yards to the Panthers’ 25.
On the Pirates’ first play from scrimmage Logsdon ran for a 25-yard touchdown.
Charlestown was off and running — quite literally — from there.
On the first play of the Pirates’ third possession — and Lukes’ first touch of the game — he broke free for a 46-yard TD.
He went 36 yards for a touchdown on his third touch of the game, midway through the second quarter, to boost Charlestown’s lead to 21-0.
Then, on the first play of the second half, Lukes broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown.
He later added a 36-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.
"The line operated perfect. I just read my holes and read my blockers and tried to find where i could get a crease, and I took it every chance I got,” said Lukes, who entered averaging 178.3 rushing yards per game — which ranked seventh in the state, according to maxpreps.com.
As a team Charlestown (5-2, 4-2 in the Mid-Southern Conference) ran for 362 yards.
"Our offense was really killing it tonight,” said senior quarterback Andrew Snider, who threw a 24-yard TD pass to classmate Brice Sweeney in the third quarter. "Our offensive line was blocking insanely good tonight, and we were just all running the ball hard. On defense, we did really good too. Towards the end we started struggling a little bit, but we made a humungous stop towards the end. Overall it was a great team effort tonight."
The Pirates’ defense pitched its second shutout of the season while forcing a trio of turnovers. Charlestown held Corydon (2-5, 1-5) to 158 yards of offense and only 2.7 per play.
“We played really well, offensively and defensively,” Pirates coach Jason Hawkins said.
Charlestown will try to keep it rolling next Friday night, when it hosts Salem on its Senior Night.
