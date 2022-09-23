HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mansfield runs wild in Red Devils' win

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville’s Zion Mansfield — one of the toughest running backs to tackle in Southern Indiana — bruised his way to 298 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a 28-14 victory over visiting Silver Creek on Friday night.
It was the first win of the season for Jeff, which had lost its first four games.
“The (offensive) line blocked really good tonight,” the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Mansfield said. “I felt great.”
The senior scored all four of the Red Devils’ TDs on runs of 34, 5, 24 and 30 yards.
“He faced some adversity over the past week and came out tonight and played some solid football,” Jeff coach Isaac Parker said of Mansfield.
Mansfield was ejected late in the Devils’ 28-14 loss at Floyd Central last Friday night. However Jeff appealed the one-game suspension that usually accompanies such an offense and it was granted earlier this week.
“We’re real pleased with his effort tonight, and he has been nursing an ankle injury (too),” Parker said. “Zion’s a tough back.”
The Red Devils (1-4) are just now starting to get healthy after a rough start to the season, according to Parker.
“We’ve been dealing with an insane amount of injuries,” he said.
Parker said Jeff has had 21 players miss time due to injuries, from the serious to the nagging.
“This is the healthiest we’ve been since (the) Seymour (game),” Parker said of his team’s opener.
Still, the Red Devils needed two fourth-quarter scores to break a tie game and pull away from the Dragons (3-3).
Late in the third quarter, Silver Creek’s Jamari Powell dove in from the 1 to tie it at 14-all with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third.
Jeffersonville never trailed and took the lead for good as Mansfield scored on a 24-yard run with 3:46 to play. He went virtually untouched up the middle before veering to his left.
The Dragons couldn’t match Jeff’s score. They turned it over on downs at the 37 and Mansfield scored again with 11 seconds left on a 30-yard jaunt.
To start the game, both teams appeared determined to establish a run game.
On its first possession, Silver Creek quarterback Kaden Oliver handed the ball to Wyatt Hoffman nine times for 33 yards. The Dragons, however, got inside the Jeff 20 and ran out of gas before turning the ball over on downs at the 35.
From there Jeff ran the ball to the Silver Creek 5 before the Dragons’ defense stiffened and stopped Mansfield twice at the 6.
The Red Devils then held Creek and quickly got the ball back with good field position. A short time later, Mansfield found some daylight around the right side en route to a 34-yard TD with 7:18 left in the first half.
Mansfield finished the first half with 128 yards on 17 rushes.
The Dragons, however, forced a Mansfield fumble near midfield on Jeff’s next possession and took advantage of the turnover.
Creek cashed in when, from the Devils’ 15, Oliver tossed a short pass to Darius Gray on the left side at the 10. Gray broke one tackle and scampered the rest of the way into the end zone with 1:50 left. Carley Troutman’s point-after kick tied the game at 7-all.
Troutman hit both of her PAT attempts while Jeff’s Hannah Magruder was 4-for-4 in a matchup of female kickers.
The Dragons host North Harrison next Friday night, while the Red Devils entertain rival New Albany.
JEFFERSONVILLE 28, SILVER CREEK 14
Silver Creek 0 7 7 0 — 14
Jeffersonville 0 7 7 14 — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
J — Zion Mansfield 34-yard run (Hannah Magruder kick), 7:18.
SC — Darius Gray 15 pass from Kaden Oliver (Carley Troutman kick), 1:50.
Third quarter
J — Mansfield 5 run (Magruder kick), 9:15.
SC — Jamari Powell 1 run (Troutman kick), 2:03.
Fourth quarter
J — Mansfield 24 run (Magruder kick), 3:46.
J — Mansfield 30 run (Magruder kick), 0:11.
.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Silver Creek (37-136): Jamari Powell 13-69, Wyatt Hoffman 13-42, Bryce Henderson 4-20.
Jeff (38-300): Zion Mansfield 34-298.
Passing
Silver Creek (7-16-0-69): Kaden Oliver 6-15-0-69.
Jeff (4-11-0-39): Nik Schnidler 4-11-0-39.
Receiving
Silver Creek: Darius Gray 4-44, Henderson 2-25, Hoffman 1-0.
Jeff: Jacob Koukola 2-16, Mansfield 1-18, Don Starling 1-5.