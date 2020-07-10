Daniel McDonald was officially named the head coach at Providence on March 20, a week after sports around the country were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more than three months his interaction with his players was limited mostly to Google Meets. That is until Monday, the first day of voluntary workouts for high school teams and athletes around the state. The 31-year-old, whose previous coaching stops were across the river in Louisville, spent the week getting to know his team on a face-to-face basis while conducting workouts and conditioning sessions.
News and Tribune sports editor Josh Cook caught up with McDonald earlier this week. Here are a few of the highlights from that interview.
Q: First off, how have things been going?
A: I couldn’t ask for any better. I’m blessed to be here at Providence. The kids here are eager to learn, they’re excited, they want to be coached hard and that’s all I can really ask for. The effort’s been great and I’ve been very impressed so far.
Q: What type of expectations do you have coming into these voluntary workouts?
A: I’m just expecting relentless effort from my guys in anything we do, any endeavor we undertake, just give it your best effort, relentless effort and that’s all anyone can ask for at this point. The results will come if we just give great effort every day.
Q: How has the effort been so far?
A: I’m really impressed with the seniors. Any time you come into a new place you think you’re going to have to kind of set your culture with the seniors and fight some battles with those guys. But they’ve been extremely receptive of the culture change and they’ve been up-tempo and they’ve done a really good job just kind of naturally leading. I’ve been really impressed by that.
Q: What type of culture are you trying to set here?
A: I want to create that culture of whatever we do we’re going to give relentless effort, we’re going to put the team before ourselves and we’re going to be character-first individuals, which means that anything we undertake it’s all about your character. Are you doing things the right way even when no one’s looking.
Q: What’s it feel like to be on this side of the river now?
A: I’m excited about the opportunity. I think it’s a great challenge for us. I think we’ve got a core group that we can really build around and possibly make some stuff happen.
Q: The season is still more than a month away, but what will your expectations be when it starts?
A: I want to put a team on the field that people look at us and watch us play and say, ‘Those guys play their rear ends off.’ That’s what I want to see. If we set that kind of culture and we play like that, wins and loses will take care of themselves.
Q: What type of offense and defense are you going to run?
A: We’re still evaluating a lot of that offensively. We have kind of a core idea of what we want to run — get the ball in some of our playmakers’ hands. Defensively we’re going to base out of a 4-2-5, but we’re going to run the best defense to stop that week’s opponent.
Q: Will you be calling the offense and/or the defense?
A: I’ve got my hand into every cookie jar associated with our program. [Assistant] coach Gary Satori has had a heavy hand in designing the offense and [assistant] coach Tyrone Stallard, who’s a rookie coach but I’ve got a lot of trust in him, he’s done a good job so far. He’s had a lot of input on our route combinations and our route-running technique and that sort of thing.
Q: Do you have concerns about COVID-19 affecting the season?
A: It’s one of those things we’re going to adapt and overcome. We’re going to follow the rules as they’ve been prescribed. I don’t have any doubts that Southern Indiana is going to be playing football on Friday nights. … If we follow the guidelines as recommended by Governor [Eric] Holcomb, I see us playing on Friday nights.
Q: On Twitter you use the hashtag “BurntheBoats,” what does that mean?
A: It’s just a mindset that sometimes you’re going to be outmanned, you’re going to be outnumbered. The idea behind burning the boats is, there is no escape plan, there is no ‘What if?’ There is no, ‘Well if we’re not successful we’ve always got our escape route.’ No, you don’t have that. It’s either be successful, or suffer the consequences, and that’s our mentality, we’re going to be successful.
