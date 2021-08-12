The Clark-Floyd Counties High School Football Media Day, a partnership between The Big X, WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM and the News and Tribune Sports department, took place Thursday night at Zaxby’s on East Highway 62 in Jeffersonville. News and Tribune sports editor Josh Cook joined host Matt Denison to preview the football season, as well interview coaches and players from each of the eight teams in Clark and Floyd counties.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Media day
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Clarksville Cove shuts down early due to Covid-19 health concerns and staffing shortages. Does that change some of your weekend plans? Also, around the 2:15 mark we have a look at some of the things happening around Southern Indiana this weekend.
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Juliann Naomi Eickholtz 76, of Charlestown, IN passed away on Wednesday August 11, 2021, at Diversicare Providence in New Albany, IN. She was born on September 19, 1944 in Lafayette, IN to Norbert and Marian Allgeier Korty. Juliann was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she spent …
John Jenks, 89, of New Albany, Indiana, passed died Wednesday, August 11, 2021. All services will be held privately with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Albany. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Online Poll
POLL: Do you agree with the decision to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan?
The U.S. is set to officially declare an end to the war in Afghanistan, though Taliban forces have taken back several areas of the country as American forces have left.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- JUST IN: Death investigation underway after body found near Indiana shore Thursday
- Floyd County moves to orange on COVID map, masks to be required at NAFCS
- More than their diagnosis: The faces of bipolar disorder
- THANK A FARMER: Kiesler brothers walking in grandfather's footsteps
- NAFCS to require masks; Clark, Floyd see increase in COVID testing
- Community members voice variety of opinions on Greater Clark mask mandate
- Greater Clark County Schools began requiring masks Monday
- ABOVE AND BEYOND: Charlestown K9 officer rescues dog from neighborhood pond
- UPDATE: One dead after Floyd County crash early Thursday
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Lynch settling in at Charlestown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.