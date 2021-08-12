The Clark-Floyd Counties High School Football Media Day, a partnership between The Big X, WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM and the News and Tribune Sports department, took place Thursday night at Zaxby’s on East Highway 62 in Jeffersonville. News and Tribune sports editor Josh Cook joined host Matt Denison to preview the football season, as well interview coaches and players from each of the eight teams in Clark and Floyd counties.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you