Zen Michalski is going to be a Buckeye.
The Floyd Central senior standout offensive lineman announced his commitment the Ohio State University on Saturday evening. It capped a busy week, and one full of decisions, for Michalski.
Earlier the week the former University of Louisville pledge announced that he was reopening his college recruitment. Then, Thursday night Michalski released his top four schools — Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Louisville.
Friday night, Michalski and the Highlanders rolled to a 55-13 victory over visiting Jennings County.
Saturday night Michalski made his decision known on WJHI-FM as well as social media.
"10000% COMMITED #GoBucks," he tweeted.
10000% COMMITED #GoBucks 🅾️🌰 pic.twitter.com/F9qjXf3vEe— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) October 3, 2020
Michalski had an meteoric rise after last season and began receiving interest and scholarship offers from several Power 5 schools before casting his lot with the Cardinals in the spring. However, he’s been receiving even more attention since the start of this season.
Michalski received a scholarship offer from Ohio State on Sept. 8, then eight days later he was elevated to a four-star recruit nationally by 247Sports. More recently, he received offers from Florida State and Penn State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.