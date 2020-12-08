HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Michalski named to Top 50 All-State team

Floyd Central senior standout Zen Michalski has been named one of the 50 best players in the state by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
The Highlander offensive tackle was among those selected to the IFCA’s Top 50 All-State team, which was released Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Michalski, who is rated as a four-star recruit nationally, has committed to Ohio State University. He recently announced on Twitter that he will be signing with the Buckeyes on Dec. 16.
A few other area players also earned recognition from the IFCA.
One of those was Michalski’s teammate and classmate, Wenkers Wright. The running back was named to the 5A Senior All-State team.
This past season Wright ran 143 times for 1,290 yards — 9.02 per carry and 143.3 per game — and 19 touchdowns. The Illinois State commit also had eight receptions for 94 yards and two TDs.
North Harrison senior running back Aaron Nevil, an opponent of Silver Creek, Charlestown and Clarksville, was selected to the 3A Senior All-State team. The 5-8, 230-pounder ran the ball 368 times for 2,460 yards — 223.6 per game — and 32 touchdowns for the Cougars.
Meanwhile, a pair of area juniors also received recognition.
Silver Creek junior Trey Schoen was selected to the IFCA Class 4A Junior All-State team at defensive back. Schoen was a dynamic player for the Dragons, who went unbeaten during the regular season and won their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title. On offense, the 6-0, 165-pound Schoen ran for 576 yards and seven touchdowns while also hauling in 18 passes for 362 yards and four TDs. On the other side of the ball, he was a key player in the secondary on a defense that allowed only 11.7 points per game.
Charlestown junior offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was chosen to the 3A Junior All-State team. The 6-8, 290-pounder is a four-star recruit who has college scholarship offers from many Power Five schools, including Alabama and Ohio State.