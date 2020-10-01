Zen Michalski head shot

Zen Michalski

Floyd Central senior standout Zen Michalski, who announced earlier this week that he was reopening his college recruitment, released his "top four" schools Thursday night. 

"ALL Glory to God.... #Mytop4," the 6-foot-6, 288-pound offensive lineman tweeted, along with a picture of myself and the logos of four schools — Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Louisville. 

Later, Michalski indicated that he will make his decision at 7 p.m. Saturday night on 98.5 WJHI-FM. 

Michalski had an meteoric rise after last season and began receiving interest and scholarship offers from several Power 5 schools before casting his lot with the Cardinals in the spring. However, he’s been receiving even more attention since the start of this season.

Michalski received a scholarship offer from Ohio State on Sept. 8, then eight days later he was elevated to a four-star recruit nationally by 247Sports. More recently, he received offers from Florida State and Penn State.

Michalski and the Highlanders (4-2, 2-1) host Jennings County at 7 p.m. tonight. 

