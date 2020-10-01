Floyd Central senior standout Zen Michalski, who announced earlier this week that he was reopening his college recruitment, released his "top four" schools Thursday night.
"ALL Glory to God.... #Mytop4," the 6-foot-6, 288-pound offensive lineman tweeted, along with a picture of myself and the logos of four schools — Ohio State, Florida State, Penn State and Louisville.
ALL Glory to God.... #Mytop4 pic.twitter.com/nQlRNgVFqL— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) October 2, 2020
Later, Michalski indicated that he will make his decision at 7 p.m. Saturday night on 98.5 WJHI-FM.
Tune in this Saturday!! https://t.co/nF5cdPHbx7— Zenuae Michalski (@ZenuaeM) October 2, 2020
Michalski had an meteoric rise after last season and began receiving interest and scholarship offers from several Power 5 schools before casting his lot with the Cardinals in the spring. However, he’s been receiving even more attention since the start of this season.
Michalski received a scholarship offer from Ohio State on Sept. 8, then eight days later he was elevated to a four-star recruit nationally by 247Sports. More recently, he received offers from Florida State and Penn State.
Michalski and the Highlanders (4-2, 2-1) host Jennings County at 7 p.m. tonight.
