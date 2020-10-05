Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Today we’re going to start off with a trio of takeaways from this past weekend.
1. IT’S HARD TO BEAT OHIO STATE
After announcing his decommitment from the University of Louisville last Monday night, Floyd Central senior standout offensive lineman Zen Michalski announced his commitment to Ohio State on Saturday night.
This wasn’t a surprise to the Tuesday Morning QB. After the Buckeyes offered Michalski a scholarship in early September you knew it was going to be difficult to turn down a program that turns out NFL players like a bakery turns out doughnuts every morning, even if it meant spurning his favorite team growing up. That’s a decision that even this armchair quarterback can’t second-guess.
2. THE STAGE IS SET FOR THE GAME OF THE YEAR
Silver Creek dug its way out of an early hole to defeat North Harrison 28-14 last Friday night and remain unbeaten ahead of this Friday’s matchup with Brownstown Central in the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship game.
The Dragons (7-0, 6-0) haven’t beaten the Braves (5-1, 4-1) since resurrecting their program in 2010. In fact their closest loss in the series was nine points (22-13) last year at Brownstown.
On paper this certainly appears to be the year that the Creek rises. Now all the Dragons have to do is prove it on the field.
3. NEW ALBANY READY FOR ANOTHER LATE-SEASON SURGE?
Last year New Albany closed out its regular season with three straight victories. After last Friday’s thrilling 42-35 win at Seymour, the Bulldogs appear primed to do it again.
This Friday they host Madison (3-4), albeit the best Cubs team in recent years, before closing out the regular season Oct. 16 at Jennings County (1-6, 0-4). If New Albany wins both of those it will be 6-2 and riding a three-game winning streak. That would be a very intriguing prospect heading into the postseason.
PLAYER OF WEEK 7
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The junior quarterback completed 8 of 11 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns while also running six times for 139 yards and two more TDs (including an 81-yarder) in the Bulldogs’ 42-35 win at Seymour. Oh by the way, he finished with a quarterback rating of 154.4.
GAME BALLS
Dae’von Fuqua (Clarksville): On offense, the senior wide receiver had four receptions, including a touchdown catch, for 67 yards in the Generals’ 63-36 loss at Brownstown Central. On defense, the linebacker totaled 17 tackles, including 12 solo stops, and caused a fumble.
Jeremy Gettelfinger (Providence): The senior running back ran 16 times for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 34-16 win at Mitchell.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The junior running back ran 26 times for 166 yards and a TD in the Bulldogs’ win at Seymour. He also played some defense and tallied a team-high 12 total tackles.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The sophomore running back ran 19 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ loss at Brownstown.
Ben Landers (Silver Creek): The senior running back ran 12 times for 143 yards and a TD while also recording a 34-yard touchdown catch in the Dragons’ 28-14 triumph over North Harrison.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The sophomore running back ran 12 times for 109 yards and a TD in the Dragons’ win over North Harrison.
WEEK 8 LOOK-AHEAD
Brownstown Central (5-1, 4-1) at Silver Creek (7-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.: The Dragons look to stay unbeaten as they face the Braves, who they’ve never beaten.
Charlestown (2-5, 2-4) at Salem (4-2, 4-2), 7 p.m.: The Pirates try to end their three-game losing skid when they visit the Lions, who have won four in a row.
Corydon Central (4-2, 3-2) at Clarksville (3-4, 2-4), 7 p.m.: The Generals try to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Panthers, who have won three of their last four.
Floyd Central (5-2, 3-1) at Bedford NL (2-5, 2-2), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look to carry over the momentum of their big win over Jennings County when the visit the Stars, who have lost three straight games.
Jeffersonville (1-5, 0-4) at Jennings County (1-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils look to end their four-game losing skid when they visit the Panthers, who they haven’t lost to since in 2010.
Madison (3-4, 2-2) at New Albany (4-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.: The Cubs carry a three-game win streak into Buerk Field to take on the Bulldogs, who haven’t lost to Madison since 2014.
Milan (4-2) at Providence (2-4), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers look to build off of the momentum of their victory at Mitchell when they host the Indians, who have won three in a row.
Rock Creek (0-5) at Edinburgh (1-6), 7 p.m.: The Lions look for their first win when they visit the Lancers in their regular-season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.