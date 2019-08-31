JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville’s first win of the new season continued to elude the Red Devils Friday evening.
Seymour controlled the turnover and penalty battle en route to a 28-21 win over host Jeffersonville, which totaled 388 yards of total offense to the Owls’ 341. Seymour has now won two straight in the series after dropping seven consecutive games.
The Red Devils (0-2) fumbled the ball twice inside the 5-yard line, which included a scoring opportunity in the first quarter.
“The biggest thing that comes back to kill us tonight is the 4-yard line on the north end zone,” first-year coach Isaac Parker said. “We fumbled twice, once going out and once coming in. That right there is the difference in the ballgame. … There was a lot of fight tonight. … I’m real proud of them, but again we go back to the little things, the silly mistakes, the fumbles, the penalties.”
Seymour (2-0) totaled 183 yards rushing on 42 carries, spearheaded by Chandler Drummond (100 yards) and quarterback Brendan Smith (83 yards), who accounted for all four Owl touchdowns – three rushing and one passing.
Jeffersonville was paced by 204 total yards and a touchdown from Isaac Findley, 167 rushing and 37 receiving. Shaun Wimberly went 9-16 for 204 yards and two scores. Parker said the Red Devils’ offensive line is a direct result of Findley’s rushing total.
“What stuck out to me tonight was the play of our offensive line,” Parker said. “Our offensive line did a 180 from last week. … You can see how they responded tonight. You can see they came out tonight and played physical. … Findley doesn’t have close to 200 yards of total offense tonight if that line didn’t block the way they did.”
Seymour had a chance for an early lead before Devaca Parks’ beautiful one-handed interception near the goal line, which jump started the Devils’ ensuing drive, featuring a 54-yard run for Findley. Nevertheless, a fumble squandered the opportunity.
Jeffersonville then opened scoring by way of a 74-yard touchdown from Wimberly to Gervasio Mitchell, capping a three-play, 89-yard drive. It was all Seymour the remainder of the half, though, as the Owls took a 14-7 lead into the break.
After back-to-back tipped passes from defensive lineman Coreon Mitchell forced a three-and-out to begin the second half, the Devils knotted the score with another long run from Findley, this time from 94 yards out for the score, which made it 14-14 with 10:45 left in the third.
Still, the Owls wouldn’t waver. Two-and-one-yard scoring plunges from Smith made for a 28-14 lead with 41 seconds showing in the period. Seymour started the second scoring drive on the Jeffersonville 11-yard line.
The Owls milked the clock to 2:47 before turning it over on downs and giving the Devils an opportunity to gain ground, which they did. Wimberly capped a 90-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Bell-Mansfield – a good sign moving forward for Jeffersonville.
“We’re fighting that culture that it’s OK to fail,” Parker said. “It’s not. It’s not OK to fail, at all. Tonight was a loss, it’s wasn’t a failure. And that last drive showed you why.”
Jeffersonville will look to snap a three-game losing skid to rival New Albany (1-1) in a home matchup against the Bulldogs next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.