Rock Creek's Zion Barnes prepares to haul in one of his two touchdown catches Saturday night. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

WALDRON — Host Waldron outlasted Rock Creek 48-40 in eight-man football Saturday night. 

Zion Barnes and Malachi Starks had a couple of touchdowns apiece for the Lions (1-2) in a rematch of the season-opener, which Rock Creek won 36-16, for both. 

