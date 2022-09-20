WALDRON — Host Waldron outlasted Rock Creek 48-40 in eight-man football Saturday night.
Zion Barnes and Malachi Starks had a couple of touchdowns apiece for the Lions (1-2) in a rematch of the season-opener, which Rock Creek won 36-16, for both.
Sports Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.