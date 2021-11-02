Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, which was pushed back to Wednesday again this week, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
NEW ALBANY — The Anaheim Angels had just outlasted Barry Bonds and the San Francisco Giants in seven games to win the World Series.
The movie “8 Mile” had just been released and the song “Lose Yourself,” by the film’s star, Eminem, was about to blow up.
All of those things happened in the fall of 2002, the last time New Albany won a sectional title.
On Nov. 8, Kevin Roth’s Bulldogs beat Evansville Reitz 32-6 — avenging a 54-6 loss to the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season — in a Class 5A sectional final. That gave New Albany its first championship in 18 years and only the second in program history.
This Friday night, almost 19 years later, the Bulldogs (7-3) will try for the third sectional title in program history when they host Seymour (4-5) at 7 p.m. at Buerk Field.
New Albany previously ousted the Owls 48-27 at Bulleit Stadium back on Oct. 8.
“They’re young but they’re talented,” Bulldogs coach Steve Cooley said of Seymour after his team’s 28-7 triumph over rival Floyd Central in last Friday’s sectional semifinals. “For us, we’re going to have to play well. ... (But) we’re playing in November, playing for a championship and playing for a trophy.”
PLAYER OF WEEK 11
Derell Simmons (New Albany): The senior quarterback completed 5 of 10 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 58 yards and another TD, in the Bulldogs’ 28-7 triumph at Floyd Central in a Class 5A, Sectional 16 semifinal Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
GAME BALLS
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior running back ran 34 times for 165 yards and a 5-yard touchdown in the Generals’ 42-7 loss at Triton Central in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 semifinal Friday night. Lamar finishes the season with 268 carries for 2,220 yards (8.3 per carry and 201.8 per game) and 27 touchdowns for Clarksville.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The senior running back ran 22 times for 102 yards ,and also had one reception for 6 yards, in the Bulldogs’ big win over Floyd.
Brian Wall (Providence): The sophomore wide receiver had 140 all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ 28-14 loss to Paoli in a 2A, Sectional 39 semi. He had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on offense. On defense, the free safety had an interception.
WEEK 12 LOOK-AHEAD
Seymour (4-5) at New Albany (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs look for their fifth straight win, and eighth in nine games, when they host the Owls in the Class 5A, Sectional 16 final. New Albany beat Seymour 48-27 back on Oct. 8.
