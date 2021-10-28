HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: New Albany, Floyd face off again

Week 11 of the season — a.k.a. the sectional-semifinal round — kicks off tonight with three contests involving our area teams.
Below is a quick look at the trio of games involving the locals.
NEW ALBANY (6-3) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (4-6), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs haven’t won a postseason game since 2010. They’ll try to end that skid tonight, when they visit the Highlanders in a Class 5A, Sectional 16 semifinal. The two teams met two weeks ago with New Albany winning 35-16 at Buerk Field to cap off a perfect Hoosier Hills Conference campaign.
While the Bulldogs had a bye last week, Floyd Central scored a season-high point total in its 39-20 triumph over Jeffersonville in a first-round game.
“It will be great challenge; it’s hard to beat a team twice in a season,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “They are coming off a dominating win over Jeff and it looks like they’ve found their offense with a solid running game and a good play-action passing game. We are going to have to tackle well on defense and try to get some stops early. Having an extra week has been good for us to get healthy as a team and work on fundamentals more. Our kids will be excited to get back on the field and are ready to play. It should be a good game to watch.”
The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven since dropping their first two. In those victories they’ve averaged 40.2 points per game.
“(We) must control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and cannot let their speed hurt us,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said.
PAOLI (6-2) AT PROVIDENCE (5-5), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers will be seeking their fifth consecutive appearance in the sectional final when they host the Rams in a 2A, Sectional 39 semi. Paoli beat Providence 21-17 three years ago in a sectional championship game.
The Rams enter on a roll. They have won five of their last six games. In each of those victories, Paoli has averaged 53.6 points.
“Paoli is a strong, disciplined team,” said Providence coach Daniel McDonald, whose team is coming off a 47-0 first-round win at Switzerland County. “Offensively, they run midline and outside veer, which are hard for most teams to defend because they require defenses to play disciplined, assignment football. They’ll beat you down gaining 3 yards a play, then the one play where all defenders aren’t adhering to their assignments, their running back will find a gap and he’s in the end zone. We have to play disciplined, hard-nosed defense.
“Defensively, they are sound in their 5-2 base, with a large defensive line and fast, physical players in their linebacker and secondary positions. Our guys need to be ready for a physical football game.”
CLARKSVILLE (3-7) AT TRITON CENTRAL (6-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals, coming off their first postseason win in eight years, now set their sights on making their first trip to a sectional final since 2006 when they visit the Tigers in another 2A, Sectional 39 semi. Ironically, Clarksville beat Triton Central 28-21 in a first-round sectional game that year. That was the last meeting between these two.
The Tigers, who have won consecutive sectional titles, are led by sophomore running back Ray Crawford, who averages 114.5 rushing yards per game and also has 19 receptions for a team-high 288 yards.
“This will be a tough test for us,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team is coming off a 41-20 first-round triumph over Mitchell. “Triton Central is multiple on what they do on offense and defense. Last week was by far our best performance in all phases of the game, but we know we must play an even better game this week to beat Triton Central. They have been the top of sectional 39 the last two years. We must stop what they do best and continue to create space for Robert Lamar to run through. Our wide receivers and quarterback must be ready to step up and make plays in the pass game.”