NEW ALBANY — New Albany got a much-needed shot in the arm with a 20-17 win Friday night over visiting Seymour.
The Bulldogs amassed 371 yards on the ground and scored just enough points to hold off the Owls at Buerk Field.
“It’s a big win,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley, whose team ended a 5-game losing streak. “That is a good football team.”
New Albany (2-5, 1-3 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) was led by the sophomore tandem of quarterback Kyondre Winford and running back Myles Johnson.
Johnson ran for 204 yards — including TD runs of 2 and 27 yards in the second half — on 36 carries.
Winford, meanwhile, carried the ball 12 times for 163 yards and also threw for 89 yards — including a 49-yard scoring strike.
Cooley said he isn’t surprised by the production.
“They’re gaining confidence by just executing and playing,” he said of his talented sophomores.”
“We just kept executing,” Winford added. “I told Myles to keep hitting it, keep hitting it. This is a team. We’re brothers.”
Winford completed just two passes. As it turned out, those two passes were New Albany’s two biggest offensive plays of the night.
The first — a 49-yard TD to DeJon Winburn in the first half — and the second — a 40-yarder to Tim Johnson in the second.
As the season progresses, Winford said he’s feeling more comfortable.
“It’s slowing down a lot for me,” he said. “Now, we’re putting together the pieces like a puzzle.”
The second completed pass preceded Johnson’s 2-yard scoring run with 9:27 left in the third quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 14-3 edge.
After Seymour’s Colin Greathouse scored on a 5-yard run, the Bulldogs quickly cruised down the field and scored on a 27-yard run by Johnson right up the middle of the Seymour defense.
Greathouse cut the deficit to 20-17 with another TD run, this one from 40 yards.
The New Albany defense preserved the win by forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Davaughn Stovall recovered it at the Bulldogs' 38.
The New Albany defense stepped up, especially in the first half. For the first time this season, the Owls were held to fewer than 21 points.
Seymour (4-3, 2-2) advanced the ball deep into New Albany twice in the first quarter, but the Bulldog defense stiffened and forced two field-goal attempts. Joshua Guevara made one of his two tries. He hit a 36-yarder with 2:43 left in the first quarter to give the Owls a 3-0 lead. He missed a 24-yarder early in the second quarter.
New Albany threatened several times in the first half as the Bulldogs amassed 238 total yards, including 189 yards on the ground.
However, New Albany’s lone first-half score came on its only completed pass of the half as Winford hit Winburn down the right sideline.
Winburn adjusted to the pass and the Seymour defenders didn’t. He slowed, caught it and then ran 10 more yards for the score with 2:52 left in the second quarter.
