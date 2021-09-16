HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: New Albany will try to end losing streak to Columbus East

Week 5 of the season kicks off tonight with some big-time matchups, including a few key conference clashes.
Below is a quick look at all of the games involving our area teams.
NEW ALBANY (2-2, 2-0) AT COLUMBUS EAST (1-3, 1-1), 7 P.M.
The Bulldogs haven’t beat the Olympians since 2002 and haven’t won at East since 1998. The O’s have dominated this series in recent years, winning the last 18 by an average of 32.1 points per game.
Columbus East, however, has at least looked human so far this season under first-year head coach Eddie Vogel. Seymour snapped the Olympians’ 96-game Hoosier Hills Conference win streak with a 28-24 triumph two weeks ago.
East rebounded from its loss to the Owls with a 42-6 win — its first of the season — at Jennings County last Friday night.
“East is still East,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “They have played a tough schedule early and they got back on track last Friday. We’re going to have to make plays on offense and protect the football and tackle well on defense. Their offensive line is very good and we’re still out some guys up front. But we will be ready and it should be a good game.”
The Bulldogs have also bounced back from two tough losses to start the season with wins over HHC foes Jennings County (48-6) and at Bedford North Lawrence (27-16). A win here would help New Albany take a giant step toward a HHC title.
Bulldogs’ senior quarterback Derell Simmons has been outstanding so far this season. He’s completed 62 of 95 passes (65.3 percent) for 907 yards (226.8 per game) and nine TDs against only two interceptions. Last week New Albany rode its running game, led by Kyondre Winford and Myles Johnson, to the win at BNL.
FLOYD CENTRAL (0-4, 0-0) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (1-2, 1-0), 7 P.M.
The Highlanders and Red Devils met three times last year. Floyd won the first two games in convincing fashion. Jeff, however, won the one that mattered most in the sectional semifinals. There won’t be as much on the the line tonight, but it’s still a significant contest.
The Highlanders are seeking their first win of the season while the Devils will try to stay unbeaten in HHC play.
“We must start fast, control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and play to the whistle,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg, whose team is coming off an overtime loss to Daviess County (Ky.).
Jeffersonville, which is coming off back-to-back road losses, will try to recapture the way it played in its home-opener against Seymour. In that game the Red Devils ran out to a 40-7 lead en route to a 47-36 triumph.
PROVIDENCE (2-2) AT CHARLESTOWN (2-2), 7:30 P.M.
The Pioneers surprised the Pirates last year, winning 23-14 at Murphy Stadium. Second-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald knows a second consecutive victory over Charlestown won’t be easy.
“Charlestown is a very athletic and physical team,” said McDonald, whose team is coming off a big 46-27 triumph at Clarksville. “Obviously (offensive lineman Kiyaunta) Goodwin is a presence, but their skill guys fly under the radar. I’ve been very impressed with how hard their backs run, and their receivers do a good job of getting open.”
Sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland is the Pirates’ top rusher at 99.8 yards per game. Four others average between 27.3 and 44.8. McClelland’s top two targets are juniors Jake Ottersbach (13 receptions for 291 yards and four TDs) and Zander Morris (12 catches for 154 yards and one TD).
Since its season-starting losses to Silver Creek and Brownstown Central, Charlestown’s offense has been clicking. The Pirates have scored 99 points in their last two games, both decisive victories.
SILVER CREEK (2-1, 1-0) AT SCOTTSBURG (4-0, 2-0), 7 P.M.
The Dragons are back in action after last Friday’s scheduled game against Eastern was canceled. They have dominated the Warriors in recent years, winning the last seven meetings by 39.1 points per game.
Scottsburg is led by senior quarterback Javis Roush and senior running back Traven Crawford.
Roush has completed 40 of 63 passes (63.5 percent) for 639 yards and eight TDs against five interceptions. He’s also run for 49.8 rushing yards per game. Crawford, meanwhile, has rushed 80 times for 718 yards (179.5 per game) and eight TDs.
“It’s a good test this week against an undefeated opponent,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “I’m sure the town of Scottsburg is excited for a 4-0 team, so we will be going into a hostile environment. I’m excited to see how our team responds after a week off. Our team is ready to play, having to unexpectedly sit a week out is terrible. Our kids are tired of hitting each other in practice and are ready to hit someone else. It should be fun.”
SALEM (1-1) AT CLARKSVILLE (1-3), 7 P.M.
The Generals attempt to rebound from consecutive losses when they host their former Mid-Southern Conference rivals.
Salem has dominated this series in recent years, winning the last six meetings by an average of 44.8 points per game. This year the Lions are led by senior running back Porter Howey, who has rushed 28 times for 290 yards (145 per game).
“Salem is a tough opponent,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “We have to build on what we did well in the second half of last week — run the ball and hit timely passes. On defense we must cut down on our mental errors. Too many times we have given up big plays by simply not being aligned correctly. They have tough running backs and we must tackle as a team to bring them down.”
Generals junior running back Robert Lamar has been tough to tackle this season. He has run 99 times for 814 yards (203.5 per game) and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Capps brothers (Dakota and Morgan) have combined for 35 receptions and 588 yards and six TDs.
ROCK CREEK (1-2) AT NORTH DAVIESS (3-1), 7:30 P.M.
The Lions look to rebound from their last-second loss to Crawford County when they visit the Cougars. North Daviess is averaging 34.8 points per game while allowing only nine. The Cougars are coming off consecutive shutouts.
“North Daviess may be the best team on our schedule this year,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “They are very solid on both sides of the ball. We are down a few guys this week, so it’s going to be a huge challenge. If we protect the ball and control the clock we believe we can be in it at the end.”