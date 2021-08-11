HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Media day event tonight

The start of the high school football season is only eight days away and the News and Tribune Sports department is pleased to partner with The Big X, WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM for Thursday night’s Clark-Floyd Counties High School Football Media Day.
Sports editor Josh Cook will join host Matt Denison to preview the seasons, as well interview coaches and players, of each of the eight teams in Clark and Floyd counties.
The event will take place at Zaxby’s on East Highway 62 in Jeffersonville and is open to the public. The show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Below is a look at the times that each area team is scheduled to go on the air.
6:17 p.m.: Rock Creek
6:34 p.m.: Clarksville
6:51 p.m.: Providence
7:06 p.m.: Charlestown
7:23 p.m.: Silver Creek
7:40 p.m.: Floyd Central
7:57 p.m.: Jeffersonville
8:14 p.m.: New Albany
ROCK CREEK CANCELS SCRIMMAGE, SEASON-OPENER
Like Jeffersonville, Rock Creek has had to cancel its preseason scrimmage and season-opener due to health and safety protocols
The Lions were scheduled to face Eminence in their scrimmage this Friday night and were slated to visit Oldenburg Academy next Friday, Aug. 20, in their first game of the 2021 campaign.
Rock Creek will now open its season Aug. 27 at Providence.
The Lions had at least two of their regular-season games canceled by the opposition last year, when they went 0-6, due to COVID-19 issues. Rock Creek then was forced to withdraw from last season’s state tournament due to the same reason.
CHARLESTOWN’S GOODWIN NAMED 1ST-TEAM PRESEASON ALL-STATE
Charlestown senior standout offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin has been named to the 2021 MaxPreps Preseason Indiana All-State Football Team. He was one of 14 players from across the state named to the first team.
The 6-foot-8, 315-pound tackle, who has committed to the University of Kentucky, is ranked as the No. 55 recruit nationally by 247 Sports, No. 58 by Rivals.com and No. 73 in the ESPN 300.
The Pirates are scheduled to host Floyd Central in a scrimmage Friday night before opening their season next Friday night at Mid-Southern Conference-rival Silver Creek.