HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Offense rules as Cougars clip Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — There was an offensive explosion at Burke Field on Friday night.
Cody Mikulich scored six touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 10 Bloomington North to a 69-45 win over host New Albany.
The junior running back carried the ball 22 times for 255 yards. He ran right, ran left and up the middle, but the Bulldogs defense just couldn’t contain him. Mikulich sent the Homecoming crowd home unhappy while also helping snap New Albany's three-game winning streak.
Both teams put up gaudy numbers offensively — North had 539 yards of offense while New Albany had 535 yards.
“Our offensive line did a nice job, but we missed too many tackles on defense and we got in a hole," Bulldogs coach Steve Cooley said. "We fought back and competed. Penalties hurt us. Field position hurt us.”
If you like fast-break football both teams went up-and-down the field in the first half.
Bloomington North (5-1) scored the first time it had the ball, driving 74 yards in 12 plays as Mikulich scored on a 3-yard run.
New Albany came right back as quarterback Derell Simmons hit a streaking Ja’raylan Johnson down the middle of the field for a 78-yard touchdown pass with 8 minutes, 32 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Following a DeJon Winburn interception, the Bulldogs briefly took the lead as Simmons scrambled 16 yards for a TD to put New Albany up 13-7.
The Cougars came right back with two straight touchdowns — Cole Grupenhoff scored on a 3-yard run and a wide open Aiden Steinfeldt caught a 49-yard pass from halfback Tate Bless — to take a 21-13 lead.
New Albany battled back as Elijah Jennings scored on a 13-yard run with 5:08 left in the second quarter, getting the Bulldogs back within 21-19.
But it was all Bloomington North after that. Mikulich, who carried 14 times for 179 yards in the first half, scored touchdowns on a 58-yard pass from Cayden Reister and a 16-yard pass from Reister to put the Cougars up 42-19 at halftime.
North had 339 yards of offense while the Bulldogs had 299 in the first two periods.
The Cougars poured it on in the third quarter as Mikulich scored two more touchdowns, one a 61-yard scamper. He added a 7-yard fourth-quarter touchdown.
“Mikulich is really good. We knew that coming in,” Cooley said. “He made three or four plays on screen passes and we just didn’t make the play. He’s good in space. ... He does a nice job running the ball. They outplayed us. Credit Bloomington North.”
New Albany played without leading rusher Kyondre Winford, who was out with an injury.
Cooley hopes to have him back next week for the Bulldogs' rivalry game with Jeffersonville.
“We’ve got to shore things up defensively,” he said.
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 69, NEW ALBANY 45
Bloomington North 14 28 20 7 — 69
New Albany 13 6 18 8 — 45
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
BN — Cody Mikulich, 3 run (Kyle Trilling kick).
NA — Ja’raylan Johnson, 78 pass from Derrell Simmons (kick failed).
NA — Simmons, 16 run (Zachery Fleming kick).
BN — Cole Grupenhoff 3 run (Trilling kick).
Second quarter
BN — Aiden Steinfeldt 49 pass from Tate Bless (Trilling kick).
NA — Elijah Jennings, 13 run (kick failed).
BN — Mikulich, 58 pass from Cayden Reister (Trilling kick).
BN — Mikulich, 16 pass from Reister (Trilling kick).
BN — Grupenhoff, 8 run (Trilling kick).
Third quarter
NA — J. Johnson, 29 pass from Simmons (run failed).
BN — Jano Hicks, 85 kickoff return (kick failed).
NA — DeJon Winburn, 96 kickoff return (pass failed).
BN — Mikulich, 6 run (Trilling kick).
NA — Jennings, 7 run (pass failed).
BN — Mikulich, 61 run (Trilling kick).
Fourth quarter
BN — Mikulich, 7 run (Trilling kick).
NA — Simmons, 25 run (Simmons run).