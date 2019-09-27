COLUMBUS — Four plays into Friday night’s Hoosier Hills Conference showdown at Columbus East, Floyd Central found itself down seven points and two senior starters.
The Highlanders couldn’t recover.
The Olympians rolled up 571 yards of total offense — 423 in the first half, when they scored on four of their first five possessions and built a 35-0 halftime lead — en route to a 41-14 win at Stafford Field. The victory was East’s 96th in a row against HHC competition and 17th straight against Floyd.
“I was pleased with our kids’ effort. We didn’t lay down,” Highlanders head coach James Bragg said. “We had opportunities to score, but we just didn’t execute. One thing I told them before East, or anybody, is, ‘We can’t have self-inflicted wounds. We can’t have penalties on first downs.’ I think we had a 20-yard gain and got a holding call that brought us back, and that killed our drive there. We had a face mask on offense, which killed us. We had seven dropped balls in the first half. I don’t care who you’re playing — whether you’re playing East, or somebody who’s 0-6 at this point in the year — you can not have those mistakes and expect to win football games.”
Things went downhill in a hurry for Floyd (4-2, 2-1), which entered riding a four-game winning streak.
On the fourth play of the game East junior running back Mark McDonald broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run. It was compounded by the fact that Floyd senior defensive backs Trace Willman and Calvin Brown were both injured on the play. Brown hurt his foot, while Willman broke his collarbone trying to tackle McDonald. Afterward Bragg said Willman will miss the rest of the season while he hopes to have Brown back by the sectional.
Floyd’s first possession ended in a punt. Six plays later the Olympians (4-2, 3-0) were in the end zone again on Cole Gilley’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Lance Greiwe. A little more than midway through the first quarter the Highlanders trailed 14-0.
“I don’t know if 14-0 hurt us as much as watching our two senior leaders come off the field,” said Bragg, whose team also lost junior offensive lineman Caleb Rodgers to injury during the first quarter. “We’ve been there before. We were down 14 to New Albany. We were down seven to Providence and we came back from that. I don’t think that hurt us as much as the realization that we lost two of our big seniors. Like I said … whether you’re playing East, your rival, or somebody who’s out of state, when you lose two of your senior leaders on the field, that’s going to crush any team.”
It got worse before it got better for Floyd.
Gilley, who completed 12 of 14 passes for 304 yards, threw an 85-yard TD pass to Dalton Back early in the second quarter. Later in the period Greiwe ran for a 8-yard touchdown. One minute after that, Malachi Parks picked off a deflected pass by Floyd quarterback Tristan Polk and returned it 51 yards for a TD that put the O’s up 35-0 at halftime.
The Highlanders outscored East 14-6 in the second half, which was played with a running clock.
Floyd junior running back Wenkers Wright, who entered averaging 216.2 rushing yards per game, was held to 20 yards on only 10 carries. He did, though, take a swing pass from Polk and go 50 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, junior running back Andrew Spurgeon accounted for every yard on a seven-play, 65-yard drive that he capped off with a 20-yard TD.
Back finished with five catches for 190 yards while McDonald ran for 105 yards for the Olympians, who haven't lost to an HHC foe since 2006.
Floyd, which finished with 290 yards of offense, plays at Jennings County next Friday.
“We have to clean it up,” Bragg said. “We have fall break now. We’ll get our kids off their feet a little bit. We'll give them Saturday off and we’ll regroup next week. We’ve got to get ready for Jennings County.”
