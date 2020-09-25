HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Olympians handle Highlanders

FLOYDS KNOBS — A miserable start and a series of momentum-killing penalties doomed Floyd Central as visiting Columbus East rolled to a 35-7 win at Ron Weigleb Stadium on Friday night.
The Class 5A No. 8 Highlanders had hoped to end some of the Olympians’ streaks. Instead, it was East that won its 93rd consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference game, its 104th in a row over HHC foes and its 18th straight against Floyd.
“It’s my fault, we’ve got to prepare better,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “We’ve got to work harder in practice, we’ve got to run harder. If we want to get to our goals, we’ve got to learn from this and not just mope about it.”
Given the odds to break those aforementioned streaks, playing from behind wasn’t advisable. However that’s exactly where the Highlanders found themselves at halftime.
It couldn’t have started much worse for Floyd.
The Olympians took the opening kickoff, overcame three penalties and marched down the field for the game’s first touchdown — a 7-yard scoring run by Mark McDonald at the 8-minute, 20-second mark of the first quarter.
On Floyd Central’s ensuing possession the Highlanders went for it on fourth down in their own territory. Senior running back Wenkers Wright picked up the first down, and it looked like Floyd Central was in business.
However on the next play an ill-timed snap hit Highlanders senior quarterback Tristan Polk in the chest. The football hit the ground and was recovered by East. Six plays later, Malachi Parks scored on a 21-yard run and the Olympians led 14-0 less than nine minutes into the game.
Floyd Central (4-2, 2-1) fumbled the ball away on its next possession and Columbus East looked to score again before the Highlanders’ defense stiffened and the Olympians were forced to punt it away.
Floyd’s ensuing drive took up much of the second quarter. The Highlanders faced third-and-4 at the Olympians’ 34 when Polk hit sophomore wide receiver Eli Branham with a pass for a first down. A hold negated that play, though, and Floyd Central gave it away on downs. It was a 17-play drive that yielded no points.
With time running out in the first half, East added another touchdown – a 15-yard pass from Crase Bergman to Grant Cooper with 33 seconds remaining. The Olympians led 21-0 at the break.
“It was a very friendly speech (at halftime),” Bragg said. “I challenged them.”
There was hope for the Highlanders in the third quarter.
Floyd Central came out and ran the ball through the Olympians. Wright had carries of 9, 17 and 8 yards during the drive as the Highlanders made it to the East 20. On fourth-and-5, Polk hit senior wide receiver Caleb Slaughter with a 20-yard TD pass. Max Grangier’s kick made it 21-7 with 7:17 left in the third quarter – plenty of time to make up for the first-half miscues.
Floyd Central’s defense kept the hope alive by forcing a three-and-out as the Olympians began to look beatable.
On the Highlanders’ ensuing possession, Wright had a 10-yard run on third down and a fourth-down converting run that put Floyd at the Olympians’ 45. A penalty on the next play made it first-and-21 for the Highlanders at their own 44. The drive died at midfield.
The Olympians took advantage. It took just six plays for McDonald to score on a 14-yard run and Columbus East was in control, up 28-7, with 10:29 to play.
Parks added a 7-yard scoring run to help make the final margin with five minutes left.
Floyd was driving as time ran out after a pair of runs by Wright, covering 54 yards, pushed the Highlanders to the East 7. A turnover squelched the drive, and the game ended as it had begun for Floyd.
“This hurts. This hurts me,” Bragg said. “This one stings a lot, it shouldn’t have been this bad. At the end of the day we’ve got to execute.”
Wright finished with 166 yards on 21 carries for Floyd Central, which will host Jennings County next Friday night.