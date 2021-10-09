HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Olympians oust Red Devils

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville couldn’t get its offense going until a late, long touchdown pass.
By the time quarterback Cole Phillips connected with Davarhy Julian on an 88-yard scoring play, it was too little, too late for the Red Devils.
Columbus East clipped Jeff 27-7 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night at Blair Field.
For the second straight year against the Olympians, Red Devils head coach Isaac Parker said his team simply didn’t execute on offense.
“It was like the ghost of Christmas past, we didn't execute,” Parker said. “We had every chance to (because) we were in the red zone twice. But to win ball games we’ve got to execute.”
Jeff (2-6, 1-4) started digging its haunting hole early in the contest.
In the first half, East (3-5, 3-2) quickly took control by scoring on its first two possessions of the contest.
On their first possession of the game, the Olympians marched 66 yards — with ease.
The drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Tryce Villarreal with 7 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the first period.
After forcing Jeff to a three-and-out, the O's took over from their own 40 and needed just five plays to score again.
For East the big play came on a 31-yard pass completion from quarterback Ethan Duncan to receiver Logan Christophel, down to the Jeff 30.
The Olympians scored three plays later, as Villarreal went in from the 7.
In the second quarter, the Red Devils started to move the ball.
However, Jeff turned it over on downs at the East 12 and 23 on separate drives.
East added to its lead in the third quarter on a 32-yard field goal from Nathaniel Hedrick and a 4-yard TD run by Villarreal.
Hedrick added another field goal, this one from 38 yards, in the final frame before the Red Devils' long TD with 2:22 to play.
In the second half, if you take away the big 88-yard TD, Jeff had negative-9 yards of offense. Ten of its 16 plays went for negative yardage.
Julian was a big bright spot for the Red Devils, catching four passes for 127 yards.
COLUMBUS EAST 27, JEFFERSONVILLE 7
Columbus East 14 0 10 3 — 27
Jeffersonville 0 0 0 7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
E — Tryce Villarreal 6-yard run (Nathaniel Hedrick kick), 7:15.
E — Villarreal 7 run (Hedrick), 3:53.
Third quarter
E — Hedrick 32 field goal, 6:51.
E — Villarreal 4 run (Hedrick kick), 2:03.
Fourth quarter
E — Hedrick 38 FG, 4:30.
J — Davarhy Julian 88 pass from Cole Phillips (Hannah Magruder kick), 2:22.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
East (49-253): Ethan Duncan 11-98, Tryce Villarreal 17-88, Javeon Smith 10-38, Caaden Gault 2-12, Bo Wagner 5-12, Tyler Weller 2-9, Chase Harrison 1-2, Ryan Rolan 1-(minus) 6.
Jeffersonville (28-47): Zion Mansfield 19-36, Davarhy Julian 4-19, Cole Phillips 5-(minus) 8.
Passing
East (6-10-0-46): Duncan 6-9-0-46, Thomas Anderson 0-1-0-0.
Jeffersonville (7-15-1-141): Phillips 7-15-1-141.
Receiving
East (6-46): Ryan Buckler 2-11, Logan Christophel 2-36, Blake Borkhart 1-10, Devon Tekulve 1-(minus) 1.
Jeffersonville (7-141): Julian 4-127, Mansfield 2-8, Kyon Stephenson 1-6.