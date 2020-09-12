Jeffersonville Red Devils

COLUMBUS — Malachi Parks ran for a 77-yard touchdown on the first play of the game to lead Columbus East to a 49-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Friday night.

Parks finished with 164 rushing yards while Mark McDonald ran for 160 and four touchdowns for the Olympians (2-2, 1-0), who built a 35-0 halftime lead.

Jordan Ferguson ran for 144 yards for the Red Devils (1-3, 0-2). 

Jeff visits Floyd Central for the second time this season next Friday night.

.

COLUMBUS EAST 49, JEFFERSONVILLE 0

Jeffersonville     0     0     0     0 — 0    

Columbus East     14     21     7     7 — 49     

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

     CE — Malachi Parks 77 run (Nathaniel Hedrick kick), 0:17.

     CE — Mark McDonald 6 run (Hedrick kick), 9:25.

Second quarter

     CE — Tryce Villareal 6 run (Hedrick kick), 3:59.

     CE — McDonald 9 run (Hedrick kick), 9:22.

     CE — McDonald 15 run (Hedrick kick), 10:31.

Third quarter

     CE — McDonald 6 run (Hedrick kick), 11:02.

Fourth quarter

     CE — Ethan Duncan 40 run (Hedrick kick), 8:57.

Tags

Recommended for you