COLUMBUS — Malachi Parks ran for a 77-yard touchdown on the first play of the game to lead Columbus East to a 49-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Friday night.
Parks finished with 164 rushing yards while Mark McDonald ran for 160 and four touchdowns for the Olympians (2-2, 1-0), who built a 35-0 halftime lead.
Jordan Ferguson ran for 144 yards for the Red Devils (1-3, 0-2).
Jeff visits Floyd Central for the second time this season next Friday night.
COLUMBUS EAST 49, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Columbus East 14 21 7 7 — 49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CE — Malachi Parks 77 run (Nathaniel Hedrick kick), 0:17.
CE — Mark McDonald 6 run (Hedrick kick), 9:25.
Second quarter
CE — Tryce Villareal 6 run (Hedrick kick), 3:59.
CE — McDonald 9 run (Hedrick kick), 9:22.
CE — McDonald 15 run (Hedrick kick), 10:31.
Third quarter
CE — McDonald 6 run (Hedrick kick), 11:02.
Fourth quarter
CE — Ethan Duncan 40 run (Hedrick kick), 8:57.
