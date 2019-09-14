COLUMBUS — Things don’t go well for Hoosier Hills Conference teams when they play Columbus East. It gets worse when playing the Olympians at home, and Friday night was no exception as Jeffersonville endured a 47-7 loss at Stafford Field.
“That’s a tough one to swallow,” first-year Red Devils coach Isaac Parker told his Red Devils after the game.
The Olympians (2-2, 1-0 in the conference), who are ranked No. 15 in the Class 6A coaches poll, came into the game with an uncharacteristic losing record and looking for a win in their conference opener. If the goal was to shake off the early season troubles and make a statement, consider it accomplished at the expense of the Red Devils.
“We hoped for a better showing,” Parker said. “We lost the line of scrimmage, [on] both sides.”
A slow start gave way to four quick scores as the Olympians pulled out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.
Midway through a scoreless opening quarter, the Red Devils defense had just come up with a big stand — stopping the Olympians on fourth down in the red zone. The Jeffersonville offense took over on its own 20-yard line, only to give it away when Red Devils quarterback Gervasio Mitchell was intercepted at midfield two plays later.
East took advantage of the miscue when quarterback Cole Gilley hit Lance Greiwe for a 31-yard touchdown pass at the 5:25 mark.
The Red Devils looked to keep up, and for a while they did. On the ensuing possession, Jeff had the ball near midfield when Mitchell hit Jaylen Bell-Mansfield with a pass in traffic. Bell-Mansfield then rambled for a 54-yard touchdown and it was tied 7-7 with 4:19 left in the opening quarter.
Columbus East answered with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Gilley to Greiwe for a 14-7 lead at the 3:07 mark. The Red Devils were unable to respond and the Olympians tacked on another touchdown at the end of the quarter.
The Red Devils' offense, sporadic in the first quarter, stalled in the second. The defense, meanwhile, continued to have trouble stopping big plays by the East offense as the Olympians pulled away.
Early in the second quarter, Gilley connected with Dalton Back for a 65-yard touchdown.
With 7:11 left in the half, Greiwe added a 9-yard scoring run. The Olympians ended the scoring barrage with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gilley to Charles Claycamp at the 1:15 mark to make it 41-7 at the break.
“We were in position on a lot of those plays,” Parker said. “We got outplayed.”
The Olympians opened the third quarter with a 54-yard touchdown run by McDonald to make it 47-7 less than a minute into the second half. That prompted a running clock as the host Olympians had dispatched yet another HHC opponent.
Including postseason play, the Olympians are approaching 100 straight wins against conference foes, having not endured an HHC loss since 2006.
Next up, Jeffersonville (1-3, 1-1) continues HHC play next Friday when the Red Devils visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.