HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SEYMOUR 49, NEW ALBANY 7

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Owls end losing streak to Bulldogs

New Albany senior linebacker Mathew Batovsky (54), freshman defensive back Klay Kaiser (3) and others try to bring down a Seymour player Friday night.

NEW ALBANY — All good things eventually come to come end, such as New Albany’s five straight wins over Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Seymour.

That streak came to a screeching halt Friday night at Buerk Field as the Owls rolled to a 49-7 win over the host Bulldogs.

Seymour (6-2, 5-1) clinched at least a share of the HHC title (its first since 2001) with its fifth consecutive victory.

New Albany head coach Steve Cooley talks with senior wide receiver DeJesus Amarie during Friday night's game against Seymour at Buerk Field.

The Owls scored on all six of their first-half possessions. Seymour did whatever it wanted offensively and took advantage of three New Albany turnovers.

“They aren’t 40 points better than we are, but they were tonight,” Bulldogs head coach Steve Cooley said. “(We had) turnovers and we lost possessions doing that, that was huge for us. That’s uncharacteristic of the last couple of weeks. We haven’t been doing that.”

Jack Pennington, Jaylan Johnson and Nick Wheeler scored two touchdowns apiece for the Owls.

Seymour junior quarterback Bret Perry finished with four touchdowns passes — two (of 55 and 15 yards) to Pennington. Johnson caught at 35-yard TD pass and also had a 23-yard scoring run. Wheeler tallied on a 32-yard run and also caught a 44-yard touchdown pass.

Seymour led 20-0 before the Bulldogs ever got untracked. New Albany went 73 yards in nine plays, the last of which was a 27-yard TD run by sophomore quarterback Kenneth Watson with 9 minutes, 26 seconds left in the second quarter.

New Albany sophomore quarterback Kenneth Watson runs for the Bulldogs' lone touchdown in their loss to Seymour on Friday night at Buerk Field.

However that barely slowed down the Owls, who led 42-7 at halftime. Seymour totaled 314 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 426 for the game.

On the flip side, New Albany (2-6, 2-3) had four turnovers.

A bright spot for the Bulldogs was senior running back Elijah Jennings, who gained 140 yards on the ground.

“Our team just didn’t come ready to play,” he said. “Tonight was just Seymour’s night. We had too many mistakes.”

New Albany senior running back Elijah Jennings follows a Chase Loesch block Friday night.

New Albany will close out its regular season next Friday night at rival Floyd Central.

“We have to go back to work and get better,” Cooley said. “We are not athletic enough, like last year, to overcome those mistakes and our kids think we are. We have to drive the ball and we can’t make mistakes when things get out of hand. And we can’t make turnovers.”

.

SEYMOUR 49, NEW ALBANY 7

Seymour     20  22  7   0 — 49

New Albany  0    7   0   0 — 7

SCORING SUMMARY

New Albany sophomore wide receiver Gavin Rand makes a catch Friday night against Seymour.

First quarter

S — Nick Wheeler 32-yard run (Adrian Medina kick).

S — Jack Pennington 55 pass from Bret Perry (kick failed).

S — Pennington 15 pass from Perry (Medina kick).

Second quarter

NA — Kenneth Watson 27 run (Henry Dixon kick).

S — Jaylen Johnson 35 pass from Perry (Pennington kick).

S — Johnson 23 run (Pennington kick).

S — Wheeler 44 pass from Perry (Toppe Braden pass from Will Gray).

Third quarter

S — Perry 6 run (Pennington kick).

New Albany junior H-back Chase Loesch looks for room to run after making a catch Friday night against Seymour.

