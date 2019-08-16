SELLERSBURG — First-year Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus didn’t seem worried after his team struggled a bit in a 36-12 loss to visiting Seymour in a scrimmage Friday night.
“We’ve just got to clean up some stuff, by and large we looked okay,” Papenhaus said.
Due to the format, the final score was misleading. Instead of four quarters, the format for the scrimmage was divided into five numbered play sections from pre-determined yardage.
That, combined with limited playing time for some Silver Creek starters, led to the final outcome.
“We had some of our starters on a punch count,” Papenhaus said. “We wanted to make sure we got through this healthy.”
In the first segment, each team had the ball for 15 plays from its own 35-yard line.
Class 5A Seymour took the first possession and used a long reception to reach the Dragons' 16-yard line. A pair of tackles for loss by senior linebacker Heath Knight halted the Owls drive and Silver Creek took over.
On their opening possession, the 4A Dragons went to the ground with favorable results. A 26-yard sweep by junior running back Ben Landers took Silver Creek to the Seymour 29. Sophomore running back Easton Messer followed that with a 14-yard sweep and the Dragons were in the red zone.
On the 15th play of the series, junior quarterback Dylan Meyers connected with junior wide receiver Bryson Gatlin for a touchdown on a 12-yard slant. There was no extra point attempt and the Dragons led 6-0 after the first section.
After a 4-minute break, the teams had 10 plays from 10 yards out — and the Dragons stalled.
Seymour took advantage of the short field by scoring three times on the ground. Josh Pennington scored twice and Chandler Drummond once for the Owls, who are coming off a 6-4 season.
Silver Creek was unable to answer and trailed 18-6 after two sections.
After another 4-minute break, the third section featured 12 plays from the opponent’s 35.
Again, Seymour took the first possession. The Owls had a 20-yard touchdown pass called back due to a penalty, but that didn’t keep Seymour from adding to its lead.
On the ninth play, Drummond took a pitch and went 5 yards to score for a 24-6 lead.
After stalling on the 10-yard line section, the Silver Creek offense came to life from the 35. The Dragons struck on the first play with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Meyers to Messer to make it 24-12.
A 2-minute break was followed by a pair of eight-play segments — the first started at the team’s own 35-yard line, the second at the coach’s discretion.
Both latter segments featured the reserves.
Seymour got it first and scored when Thomas Frazier hit Memphis Stroffregen for a 65-yard TD pass to make it 30-12.
On the fifth, and final, segment, Seymour took it from midfield. On the fifth play, Frazier hit Cody Ruble for a 12-yard scoring pass to account for the final margin.
It gets real at 7 p.m. next Friday when Silver Creek hosts Mid-Southern Conference rival Charlestown in the season-opener — dubbed the "Battle of 403."
