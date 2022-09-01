HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pair of marquee matchups highlight slate

Week 3 of the high school football season kicks off tonight.
Locally, there are six games this weekend involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties. There are two marquee match-ups tonight: Charlestown at Clarksville and Floyd Central at Silver Creek.
CHARLESTOWN (2-0) AT CLARKSVILLE, 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The former Mid-Southern Conference foes renew a rivalry that the Pirates have dominated since Jason Hawkins took over the helm of the program in 2007.
Hawkins has never lost to his alma mater (even in his one season at Silver Creek in 2014) and Charlestown has won 16 straight in the series by an average of 36.7 points per game.
“Charlestown will be a tough bounce-back game for us,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team is coming off a 36-26 loss at West Washington last Friday night. “We feel we did not play to our full potential last week and West Washington took advantage of our mistakes. This week is strength on strength. Both teams are doing similar things in different ways.”
The game features the area’s two hottest offensive players so far this season.
Generals senior running back Robert Lamar is averaging 243.5 rushing yards per game (and 7.7 per carry) while running for five touchdowns.
Meanwhile the Pirates are paced by quarterback Clay McClelland. The junior southpaw has completed 22 of 38 passes (57.9 percent) for 356 yards and six touchdowns against only one interception while rushing for 166 yards (83 a game) and three more scores.
“For us to be successful we need Robert to break big runs and use our pass game to take pressure off Robert and the offensive line,” Boser said. “On defense, we have to be focused on their QB. He is a top player in the area and everything runs through him. Whether he is running, or throwing, he will be a tough test for us. We look forward to playing at home, where will be the next five out of six weeks.”
FLOYD CENTRAL (0-2) AT SILVER CREEK (1-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders, who have been outscored 87-14 in their first two games (which were against two of the top teams in Louisville), look to get off the schneid — and get their offense going — when they visit the Dragons.
"Floyd is a very good team, that is much better than their record," Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. "Their offense has moved the ball really well against two stout opponents. Defensively, they fly to the football. We will have our hands full this week. I'm excited to see how our kids respond!"
After losing by 31 to Charlestown in its opener, Creek clipped Salem by 16 last week. The Dragons hope to keep that momentum going against the Highlanders, who they beat 26-0 last year in the Knobs.
BEDFORD NL (0-2, 0-0) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (0-1, 0-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils look to rebound from their season-starting 31-28 loss at Seymour last Friday when they host the Stars, who have been outscored 63-28 in their first two games.
Jeff should also be looking to avenge last year’s 48-13 loss at Bedford.
NEW ALBANY (0-2, 0-0) AT JENNINGS COUNTY (1-1, 0-0), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Bulldogs, who have been outscored 79-21 in their first two games (both against ranked foes), look to get their offense going when they visit the Panthers.
“We’ve played two ranked teams the first two weeks and have seen some progress,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “We need to try and control the line of scrimmage this week and protect the football. We’re trying to go 1-0 each week.”
The ‘Dogs have dominated this series in recent years, winning the past six meetings by an average of 32.8 points per game.
LLOYD MEMORIAL, KY. (1-1) AT PROVIDENCE (1-0), 7:30 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers try to carry over the positive momentum from their season-opening victory over Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem when they host the Juggernauts, who beat them 31-21 last year in Northern Kentucky.
Lloyd, a 2A team that lost its season-opener 13-12 to 6A Dixie Heights, ran for a collective 281 yards and six touchdowns in its 47-20 win at Grant County (Ky.) last Friday night.
“Lloyd Memorial has some dangerous athletes, and they’re a physical, well-coached football team,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said.
WALDRON AT ROCK CREEK, 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions begin their foray into eight-man football when they host the Mohawks at Woehrle Athletic Complex.