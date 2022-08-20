HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers beat Bulldogs in revenge game

NEW ALBANY — New Albany dug itself an early 14-point hole and never recovered as Bloomington South took a measure of revenge with a 34-14 win Friday night.
Last November, the Bulldogs beat the Panthers 33-14 to claim their first-ever regional title. South avenged that loss in the season-opener for both at Buerk Field.
“We beat ourselves and made some mistakes, but they were better than us tonight," New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “We knew coming in that we couldn’t have any penalties and turnovers, and we had both of those. We dropped some passes and missed some open receivers.”
Cooley said the coaching staff will review the game film and learn from it.
“We've got to get ready for game two and put it behind us,” said Cooley, whose team will travel to Gibson Southern next Friday night.
Bloomington South got off to a quick start, scoring a couple of touchdowns in the first six minutes of the contest.
After New Albany, which graduated seven offensive starters, failed to move the ball on its first possession the Panthers took over at the 50.
It took South just five plays to score as D’Andre Black caught a short pass from Zach David and scampered 16 yards to the left side of the end zone with 9 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first quarter.
On the Bulldogs' next possession, senior quarterback Dorien Weathers fumbled after being blind-sided at his own 26. A few plays later, Bloomington South's Gavin Adams scored on a 9-yard run with 6:19 left in the quarter.
Then after the teams traded punts, New Albany scored its only points of the first half when Weathers threw a 3-yard touchdown to Kaden Watson to cap a Bulldogs' drive.
South scored twice more in the second quarter to take a 20-point lead into the locker room.
Ben Morrison scored on a 1-yard run at the seven-minute mark then David completed a pass to Ty Tschetter, who broke one tackle on his way to a 36-yard scoring reception with just 55 seconds left in the first half, to give the Panthers a 27-7 cushion at the half.
In the second half, both teams scored just once.
The Bulldogs tallied on another 3-yard TD pass — a play similar to the New Albany score in the first half — from Weathers to Watson.
South’s Adams also scored again — this time on an 11-yard run with 4:05 to play.
One of the few highlights for New Albany was the halftime appearance of former boys' basketball star Romeo Langford.