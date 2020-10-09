Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.