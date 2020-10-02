CHARLESTOWN – Visiting Corydon Central snapped an 11-game losing streak to Charlestown, defeating the Pirates 14-0 Friday night in a Mid-Southern Conference clash at Dutch Reis Field.
The Panthers scored touchdowns in the first and third quarters to post their first win over Charlestown since a 33-28 triumph in the 2011 sectional semifinals.
“I thought we did some things that were pretty good,” Pirates coach Jason Hawkins said. “Defensively I thought we played hard, but we did give up some things on the outside. They really ran the ball down our throats.”
Anthony Martin was the main culprit for the ground attack, rushing for 188 yards on 19 carries and scoring a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Panthers (4-2, 3-2 MSC) a two-score lead.
It was a frustrating evening offensively for the Pirates, who mounted an impressive opening drive after receiving the kickoff. Charlestown ripped off 14 straight runs and five first downs before being stopped at the 17, when Deven Lukes was halted on a fourth-and-3 run.
A combination of penalties and stout play by the Corydon defense prevented Charlestown (2-5, 2-4) from finding the end zone for the remainder of the game. One particular source of pain for the hosts were five false-start penalties the Pirates picked up in the first half.
Following the turnover, quarterback Tyler Fessel hit Jaden Fowler with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3. With the kick, the Panthers led 7-0.
Fortunately for the Pirates, some sloppy play by Corydon kept them in the game. Fessel threw two interceptions — one picked off by Jaron Almeciga and another by Kyle Craig — near the end zone as the score remained 7-0 at halftime.
“Almeciga made a great interception,” Hawkins said. “Kyle Craig made a nice play on the ball (too). For some reason, we weren’t able to capitalize.”
Still, Fessel had some more plays at the ready. On third-and-9, on Corydon’s side of the field, he fired a 46-yard dart — that was tipped by a Charlestown defender before being caught —to Fowler late in the third quarter. On the next play, Martin took the ball into the end zone to help give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
Charlestown threatened late in the game, but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-15 in an attempt to reach the end zone.
Hawkins said the Pirates have been playing somewhat short-handed due to a combination of factors and expects them to be at, or near, full strength when they travel to Salem (4-2, 2-1) next Friday.
“We’ll get some kids back next week we haven’t had for awhile, so over the next few weeks we’re going to really, hopefully, be able to improve,” the Charlestown coach said. “We’ve got some young kids who were just starting to get used to varsity football."
