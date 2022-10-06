HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Penultimate week of regular season is here

Week 8, the penultimate one of the regular season, kicks off tonight.
Locally, there are eight games involving teams from Clark and Floyd counties this weekend. Two of the most intriguing matchups are Corydon Central at Providence and Seymour at New Albany tonight.
Below is a closer look at each of the games featuring local squads.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL (4-3, 4-1) AT SILVER CREEK (3-4, 3-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The injury-riddled Dragons host the Braves in a matchup of two teams in the top half of the Mid-Southern Conference standings.
Both teams, however, are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses. Creek is coming off a 28-14 setback to Jeff and a 41-0 loss to North Harrison last Friday night. Brownstown, meanwhile, lost 28-24 to Seymour on Sept. 23 and 26-13 at Indian Creek last Friday.
The Braves have won 10 of the 11 meetings in this series, including 28-27 last year at Brownstown.
The Dragons will have to slow down Braves QB Carson Darlage, who is averaging 100.1 rushing yards and 51.1 passing yards per game.
CHARLESTOWN (7-0, 5-0) AT SALEM (2-5, 2-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates try to continue their quest for the MSC title when they visit the Lions, who are coming off a 47-46 win over Eastern.
Charlestown’s last two trips to Salem haven’t been easy. The Pirates outlasted the Lions 35-34 in overtime in the 2020 regular-season. In October of 2018, Salem knocked off Charlestown 27-20 in a first-round sectional game.
CORYDON CENTRAL (3-4) AT PROVIDENCE (4-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pioneers look to build off last week’s 43-21 triumph at Milan when they host the Class 3A Panthers.
Corydon had its three-game win streak ended in last Friday’s 42-27 loss at Charlestown. In that game, though, the Panthers trailed 26-0 before rallying to make a game of it.
Providence has dominated this series over the last 35 years, winning all 16 meetings, including 34-27 last year in Corydon.
Paramount for the Pioneers will be slowing down Panthers senior quarterback Tyler Fessel, who has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,668 yards (238.3 per game) and 17 touchdowns (against six interceptions). He’s averaging 40 rushing yards a game too.
NORTH HARRISON (5-2) AT CLARKSVILLE (3-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Generals aim to build off of their 46-8 win over Greenwood Christian last Friday night when they host the Cougars, who are coming off an impressive 41-0 win at Silver Creek last week.
This will be a matchup of two of the top running backs in Southern Indiana, if not the state.
North Harrison senior Sawyer Wetzel ranks 10th in the state in rushing yards (1,230) and rushing yards per game (175.7), according to MaxPreps.com.
On the other side, Clarksville senior standout Robert Lamar ranks second in rushing yards (1,700) and rushing yards per game (242.9).
“This is a game of who can stop the run,” Generals head coach Justin Boser said. “North Harrison is big and strong and we will need to play our best defensive game. We have to come up with defensive stops. On offense we need (receivers) Ke’vonne Murrell and Jayedyn Johnson to come up with big plays to help take the pressure off our run game. Look for Robert Lamar to continue his run into the record books as he closes in on Top 25 Indiana all-time career rushing yards.”
JEFFERSONVILLE (1-5, 0-4) AT COLUMBUS EAST (3-4, 3-1), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Red Devils look to rebound from their narrow 27-20 loss to New Albany when they visit the Olympians, who are trying to bounce back from consecutive losses while also attempting to stay in the thick of the Hoosier Hills Conference race.
Jeff’s last win in this series came on Oct. 10, 2003. East has won all 18 meetings since then by an average of 34.6 points per game.
SEYMOUR (5-2, 4-1) AT NEW ALBANY (2-5, 2-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT The Bulldogs look to carry over the momentum from their 27-20 win at Jeff when they host the HHC co-leading Owls, who have won four in a row.
New Albany has won the last six meetings in this series, including a 34-27 thriller in last year’s sectional final.
“This will be a good test for us to get ready for Floyd (Central) and the tournament,” Bulldogs coach Steve Cooley said. “Seymour is playing really well and finding ways to win close games. We need to tackle well and contain their QB and stop their screens and gadgets. (Also) we need to keep working on our young guys improving fundamentally like they have each week.”
FLOYD CENTRAL (3-4, 2-2) AT JENNINGS COUNTY (1-6, 0-4), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Highlanders hope to bounce back from their 13-10 loss at Bedford North Lawrence when they visit the Panthers, who have dropped five in a row.
Floyd has dominated this series in recent years, winning the last six matchups by an average of 28.8 points per game.
DUGGER UNION (2-2) AT ROCK CREEK (2-2), NOON SATURDAY
The Lions look for their second straight win when they host the Bulldogs on their Homecoming at Woehrle Field.