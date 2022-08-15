HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers are on the move

CLARKSVILLE — Change is afoot at Providence.
After countless years in Class 2A, and even a brief stay in 3A in the 1980s, the Pioneers have dropped down to Class A (their original classification) following realignment by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
The move means Providence will also change sectionals. The Pioneers join Sectional 48, which now includes Eastern Greene, North Daviess, South Spencer, Springs Valley, Tecumseh and West Washington. Among those teams, the Blackhawks are coming off their best season (9-2) in 25 years while the Senators have had quite a bit of recent success as well.
“It’s a very competitive sectional, from top to bottom,” third-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “I really like this team, but we have to stay healthy.”
For the Pioneers, who improved from 4-6 in 2020 to 5-6 last year, the numbers are down just a tad. Currently, they have a roster of around 35 and just three seniors. With fewer players, any injuries will be accentuated.
To prepare for the postseason in their new class, the Pioneers will face a strong slate of opponents during the regular season. Their schedule includes games against three Kentucky teams — Bethlehem, Lloyd Memorial and Louisville Holy Cross — in addition to Clarksville, Charlestown, Milan, Corydon Central and North Harrison.
“Every team on our schedule is good,” McDonald said. “There are no off weeks.”
Technically, though, Providence will have one “off” week after Rock Creek, which was scheduled to play the Pioneers on Aug. 26, decided to switch from 11-man football to eight-man.
Heading into the season the drop in class leaves the Pioneers optimistic.
“We have a good shot at making (noise in) the playoffs in our situation, dropping down to A,” senior linebacker Luke French said.
“We will be playing teams with similar size to us, and that always helps,” McDonald added.
On the field, the Pioneers should be solid on both sides of the ball thanks to several key returnees.
Back to lead the offense is 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior quarterback Carter Lannan, who threw for 1,731 yards and 18 touchdowns (against 12 interceptions) while running for seven TDs in 2021.
A couple of Lannan’s top targets from last season also return. They include junior Cade Unruh, who had 36 catches for 556 yards and eight touchdowns, and junior Brian Wall, who recorded 30 receptions for 428 yards and two TDs. Newcomer Luke Kruer, a junior, could also be in the mix too.
Thomas Lynch, a 5-7, 150-pound junior, returns at running back. He ran for 802 yards and four touchdowns while hauling in 24 catches for 270 yards and another TD in 2021.
Cooper Ross, a 5-10, 185-pound sophomore, could aid Lynch in the backfield.
On the offensive line, 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior Josh Posey will be the anchor. Posey, who has aspirations to play college football, is getting information from several Ohio Valley Conference schools.
“He has done a really nice job of focusing on his technique,” McDonald said.
“I like playing fast for a short amount of time,” Posey added.
McDonald said the Pioneers are more experienced than they appear.
“On paper, we’re young but our juniors got a lot of experience last year,” McDonald said. “They came to me as kids and now they’re adults.”
On the defensive side, French returns as the leading tackler. Last season, he recorded 58 stops.
“This year I’d like to get 100 tackles,” he said. “That’s my goal.”
French is entering just his third year of playing football. His father, Adam, played at Louisville DeSales and asked his son to consider playing the sport. The younger French feels good about his senior season and his team.
“He was excited and he asked me what position I would play,” French said of his father. “He was excited because he played linebacker in high school too. ... I like the intensity of it. Tackling people is the thing I like to do and that’s why I like playing defense.”
Like most of the players on the Providence roster, the 5-9, 185-pound French will play both ways, and he’s been asked to move to the offensive line.
“It was difficult at first, but I’m getting the hang of it,” he said. “We may be small — physically and in numbers — but we’ll play hard. We’ll come off the ball and we’ll hit hard. We’re tough.”
Another key component on defense will be end Grayson Abel, a 6-3, 225-pound senior who missed most of last season with a knee injury. He’s back at full strength.
The Pioneers will open their season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, when they host Bethlehem at Murphy Stadium.