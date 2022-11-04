HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers claim first sectional title in 5 years

CLARKSVILLE — The Providence defense took one gamble, allowed one score in the first half, and that was it.
The host Pioneers scored touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, bottled up unbeaten Tecumseh and won 21-7 in the championship game of Class A Sectional 48 on Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
“It comes down to our players made plays,” third-year Providence head coach Daniel McDonald. “This is all on the players. ... They’ve got to make plays, and they did.”
The Pioneers (8-3), sectional champions for the first time since 2017, will travel to No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (11-0) in a regional game next Friday night. The Saints blanked No. 11 Covenant Christian 56-0 in the Sectional 47 final Friday night.
Against the fifth-ranked Braves (10-1), Providence took the early lead late in the first quarter.
After struggling to move the ball on the ground, the Pioneers went to the air.
Sophomore quarterback Preston Kempf completed a middle screen to speedy junior Thomas Lynch, who secured the ball, dashed through the first wave of Tecumseh defenders and headed to the left side. He dove into the end zone with 2 minutes, 38 seconds left in the opening period to give Providence a 7-0 lead.
“Thomas made a great play and Preston delivered the ball to him,” McDonald said.
A few minutes later, the Braves came up with a big play of the their own.
Quarterback Drew DuPont threw a pass to the right flat. A Providence defender took a chance and nearly grabbed an interception that almost certainly would’ve resulted in a 60-yard pick-six the other way. However, Ayden Arnold snared DuPont’s pass. He then rambled down the right sideline for a 40-yard TD with 8:06 on the clock to tie it at 7-up.
Undeterred the Pioneers immediately responded. They drove 65 yards for the go-ahead score — Luke Kruer’s 2-yard touchdown run with 4:06 to play in the period.
Providence took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, the Pioneers broke another big play to take control of the game.
This time Cade Unruh ran for a 60-yard score with 7:33 left to give Providence a 14-point cushion.
“It has been the theme of the season,” McDonald said. “If we need a big play, we go to (No.) 4.”
That run helped Unruh surpass the 100-yard mark on the night. He finished with 10 carries for 107 yards.
“Luke (Kruer) led me to the edge, then I stutter-stepped a little bit and I went,” Unruh said.
That was the end of the scoring as the Pioneers held the Braves, who entered averaging 41.2 points per game to less than 200 yards of total offense.
“Our defense was just lights out,” McDonald said. “Brian Wall made some big plays on defense. He was all over the field.”
.
CLASS A SECTIONAL 48
Friday night's final at Sartini Field
PROVIDENCE 21, TECUMSEH 7
Tecumseh 0 7 0 0 — 7
Providence 7 7 7 0 — 21
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
P — Thomas Lynch 59-yard pass from Preston Kempf (Charlie Scott kick), 2:38.
Second quarter
T — Ayden Arnold 40 pass from Drew DuPont (Davis Hight kick), 8:06.
P — Luke Kruer 2 run (Scott kick), 4:02.
Third quarter
P — Cade Unruh 60 run (Scott kick), 7:33;
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Tecumseh (28-118): Drew DuPont 9-39, Chase Jones 19-79)
Providence (43-218): Cade Unruh 10-107, Luke Kruer 18-87.
Passing
Tecumseh (5-17-2-77): DuPont 4-14-2-37, Jones 0-2-0-0.
Providence (6-14-0-100): Preston Kempf 6-10-0-100, Carter Lannan 0-3-0-0, Kruer 0-1-0-0.
Receiving
Tecumseh: Ayden Arnold 3-61.
Providence: Thomas Lynch 3-65.