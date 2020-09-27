LOUISVILLE — Providence rallied from a two-touchdown deficit, but Louisville Holy Cross pulled away late for a 35-28 victory Saturday afternoon.
The Cougars led 7-0 at halftime, then increased their lead to 14-0 early in the third quarter before the Pioneers began their comeback.
Jeremy Gettelfinger ran for a pair of touchdowns later in the period to tie it up at 14 heading into the final frame.
Holy Cross countered with two TDs early in the fourth quarter before Providence pulled within 28-21, when Weston Kaiser fell on quarterback Jaxon Murphy's fumble in the end zone with 5 minutes, 48 seconds to play.
However, Lex Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff to the Pioneers' 33. A short time later, Cougars quarterback Chaz Geraghty scored on an 11-yard TD run with 2:07 left.
Providence wasn't done, though.
Murphy threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Kole Krininger with 1:39 to play to pull the Pioneers within 35-28.
Holy Cross, though, recovered Providence's onside kick to clinch the win.
The Pioneers (1-4) travel to Mitchell this Friday night.
