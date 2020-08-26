HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers creating a culture

CLARKSVILLE — Providence returns just four starters, but the real change for the Pioneers is their third head coach in half a century, as Daniel McDonald takes over for Larry Denison.
McDonald is following in the footsteps of Denison, who over nine seasons compiled a 52-48 record, and the legendary Gene Sartini.
“The Providence football tradition is one factor that made me want this job,” said the 31-year-old McDonald, who most recently was the defensive coordinator at Louisville Male. “You never replace guys like Gene Sartini or Larry Denison, that was and never will be my goal. However I want to build a culture in which we honor our traditions, but create new traditions as well.”
After losing a lot of talent to graduation, the Pioneers have 38 players on their roster.
Leading the way will be senior quarterback Jaxon Murphy.
“I have been very impressed by his leadership, and his ability to learn our offense so quickly,” McDonald said. “He is a hard-nosed, strong and a physically-gifted football player. I am looking forward to seeing what he can do.”
On offense last season, Murphy saw some time at running back. Stepping into the quarterback position will require the leadership aspect McDonald spoke of, but he should fit right in with a Pioneers’ run first offense.
“The difference this year is that at quarterback I have a lot more responsibilities and have to be more of a leader,” Murphy said. “Coach McDonald has helped a lot, knowing that this is my first year at quarterback.”
Joining Murphy in the backfield will be senior running backs Jeremy Gettelfinger and Kole Krininger. Gettelfinger rushed for 444 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, then began 2019 with a 101-yard performance in the season-opener. However he only played in five more games before being sidelined by a broken arm.
Opening holes for them will be an experienced offensive line led by senior Michael Vaughn (5-foot-11, 250 pounds), senior tight end David Wall (6-4, 215) and junior Nathan Ross (6-0, 275).
“I believe that championship teams are able to run the ball, especially at the high school level,” McDonald said.
Murphy will have to play defense as well. That comes with the territory in a program where numbers require players to compete on both sides of the ball.
“I believe our biggest challenge as a staff will be keeping guys fresh and healthy,” McDonald said. “My coaches have done a great job of keeping practice up-tempo and getting these guys in game-shape.
“Our offensive line coach, Gary Satori, preaches ‘We’re getting into game-shape’ to our guys, and they’ve really bought in to that. Our defensive backs coach, Jeff Purichia, never lets the defensive guys walk, or jog, so I know they are getting into shape.”
And just because the Pioneers have been a run-first offense in the past, Murphy will have two experienced targets should the passing game come into play. They are senior wide receivers Isaac Ohlmann and Carson Heldman.
If the game comes down to an extra point or a field goal, the Pioneers can turn to senior kicker Nathan Striby.
Playing against bigger schools in the area has given Providence a reputation of toughness on both sides of the ball. It’s a reputation McDonald hopes to build upon.
“We always want to play great defense, but we are going to be sound and hard-nosed on both sides of the ball,” he said. “My staff and I are going to do whatever it takes to put our players in position to win. Some weeks that may mean we take the air out of the ball and let our defense win the game for us. Other weeks we may want to hurry up and run as many plays on offense as possible.”
Whatever happens, the new coach likes what he sees in his Pioneers.
“They’re a gritty group of kids, and they want to be successful,” McDonald said. “I’ve been impressed with how coachable they are and by how much they have learned in such a short amount of time, in all three phases of football.”
And in a season that will be unique, to say the least, McDonald wants his first year to be one he and his players can look back on with pride.
“I want our guys, especially our seniors, to have an enjoyable, memorable experience. My staff and I will coach to win games,” he said.
As a former player himself, McDonald also knows there’s more to a season than just wins and losses.
“As a former college athlete, I can say that I remember very few of my actual games. I remember the experience of it all, so I want to make sure my players have a great high school football experience,” he said. “From a win/loss standpoint, I never go into a season with numbers in my head. At the end of this season, I want to look back and say that we were competitive in every game we played, and our players gave relentless effort.”
And despite a lack of experience and numbers McDonald, whose team opens its season Friday at Floyd Central, believes that a successful season is possible.
“When success is your only option, you’re going to give your best effort to ensure victory,” he said. “We want to be the team that no one wants to play. When people watch us play, we want them to notice how hard we play, and how our guys play with a lot of intensity and excitement.”