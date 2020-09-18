HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers get 1st 'W' for McDonald

CLARKSVILLE — Providence senior kicker Nathan Striby hit a 37-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the game to help the Pioneers ice a 23-14 victory over visiting Charlestown on Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
It was the first win of the Daniel McDonald Era at Providence, and there was pure joy on Sartini Field as the Pioneers celebrated the occasion with their coach.
“It was just a gritty effort by our guys. They fought through a lot of adversity, I couldn’t be more proud,” McDonald said. “After the Clarksville game they had the option to fold or come back and work harder, and they chose to come back and work harder. I can’t be more proud of these guys.”
After three straight losses to start his first season, this one was sweet.
“It’s a monkey off our back,” McDonald said. “The guys are starting to get it. It’s starting to click.”
The Pioneers (1-3) led 14-6 at the break, but the momentum swung Charlestown’s way in the third quarter. The Pirates, on their first possession of the second half, took advantage of great field position, following a 35-yard punt return by Jaron Almeciga.
From the Providence 30, it took Charlestown just five plays to reach the end zone as freshman Terrance Bonner scored on a 4-yard run. Freshman Clay McClelland’s two-point conversion run tied it at 14 with 7:52 left to play in the period.
On Providence’s next possession, the Pioneers started from deep in their own territory and went nowhere. A punt from their own end zone allowed Charlestown to take over at the Providence 29.
That’s when the hard work kicked in, as the Pioneers defense held. On fourth-and-4 from the Providence 23, the defensive line pressured McClelland into an incomplete pass, and the Pioneers took over.
That ensuing drive proved to be the game-winner. It was highlighted by a 23-yard run by senior quarterback Jaxon Murphy. A penalty was tacked on at the end and the Pioneers had the ball Charlestown 10-yard line as time ran down in the third quarter.
On the first play of the fourth, senior Jeremy Gettelfinger ran for his second touchdown of the game – a 3-yard plunge — that put the Pioneers on top 20-14 with 11:53 left.
The Pioneers defense did the heavy lifting after that, forcing a three-and-out on the Pirates’ ensuing possession. Providence then put together a 13-play, clock-eating drive. It, however, ended when Striby’s 36-yard field goal attempt went wide with 3:09 to play.
Charlestown, down six, had a chance to put together a winning drive, but the Providence defense stepped up again. On fourth down at the Pirates’ 22, an interception by Brian Wall set up Striby’s successful field goal, which kissed off the crossbar.
“I just think changing up the hashes helped,” said Striby, who hit it from the left hash.“I was on the right hash for the first kick and I pulled it to the left because I’m a right-footed kicker.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Providence took a 7-0 lead early in the second courtesy of a Gettelfinger 1-yard TD run.
Midway through that period, Murphy hit Wall with a 25-yard touchdown pass and the Pioneers led 14-0 with 5:06 left in the half.
Charlestown was able to get on the board late in the half as a drive – kept alive by a Providence face-mask penalty on fourth down – put the Pirates in the red zone. Charlestown had first down on the 4 and almost didn’t push it in, but McClelland scored on fourth-and-goal with 11 seconds remaining to make it 14-6 at the break.
The Pirates would tie it, but never get the lead.
“We just didn’t play very well,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said. “We didn’t get the run game going, and we had a lot of errors.”
Next up, Providence (1-3) travels across the river to take on Louisville Holy Cross next Friday while Charlestown (2-3) travels to Scottsburg for a Mid-Southern Conference game.