CLARKSVILLE — Providence used the two-headed monster of quarterback Jaxon Murphy and running back Jeremy Gettelfinger to run past Milan 29-21 Friday night.
“Our team really stuck to our gameplan,” said first-year Providence coach Dan McDonald, whose team improved to 3-4. “Our assistants coached their rear ends off. That’s why you hire good people.”
Gettelfinger, who came up with Providence’s only completed pass of the night on a halfback TD toss late in the first half, rambled for 151 yards on just 16 carries.
“It’s all on my O-line,” he said. “I’d be broke without my O-line.”
“He’s a heckuva player,” McDonald said of Gettelfinger. “He was throwing up on the sidelines. He’s a warrior.”
Murphy, meanwhile, ran 25 times for 160 yards including of touchdowns of 8, 2 and 6 yards.
Still, the game remained in the balance late in the fourth quarter.
Providence clung to a 23-21 lead before embarking on a 63-yard scoring drive that took 11 plays and six minutes off the clock.
On third down at the Milan 6, Murphy went around the left end and darted into the end zone with 1:45 to play.
After the extra-point kick attempt was blocked, Providence led 29-21.
Milan (4-3) then advanced to the Providence 18 after quarterback Peyton Wert completed with Adam Norman on passes of 16 and 17 yards with just nine second left.
Providence clinched the win, though, when Kole Krininger and a group of teammates sacked Wert on the final play.
It was a rocky start for the Pioneers.
After forcing Providence to punt, Milan took its first possession and went 98 yards in nine plays, taking an early lead on a 17-yard TD pass from Peyton Wert to Adam Norman.
In the second quarter, Providence tied it up when Murphy went around the left end and stretched into the end zone at the 9:47 mark.
The Indians (4-3) regained the lead when Wert again hit Norman with a TD pass — this one came on a fourth-and-16 at the Providence 22 with 4:33 left until halftime.
After Providence’s Nathan Striby missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt with 57 seconds left in the half, the Indians stayed aggressive. However, it cost them.
Wert looked for Norman again down the right sideline, but Providence’s Brian Wall intercepted the pass and returned it to the Milan 19
From there, Gettelfinger took the handoff and threw a halfback pass to a wide-open Isaac Ohlmann for the score with 17 seconds left in the half, giving the Pioneers a 14-13 lead at the intermission.
“I thought that was the turning point of the game,” McDonald said. “We stole momentum from them and went into the half with the lead.”
“That was a gutsy call by our coach,” Gettelfinger said. “They were not ready for it. We took a shot and it worked out perfectly.”
In the third quarter, Providence kept the momentum as Striby hit a 29-yard field goal and then Gettelfinger ran 60 yards to the Milan 2, where Murphy scored on a quarterback sneak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.