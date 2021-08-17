CLARKSVILLE — Second-year coach Daniel McDonald has the benefit of last season’s experience and a group of young players that can help him build for the future.
He’ll need both as he continues to mold the program.
McDonald’s first team went 4-6, after a 1-4 start, and made its fourth consecutive sectional final appearance.
Gone from that squad are four players (running back/linebacker Jeremy Gettelfinger, offensive lineman/defensive end David Wall, quarterback/defensive back Jaxon Murphy and wide receiver/defensive back Carson Heldman) who were on the field for almost every down. Three of those (Gettelfinger, Wall and Murphy) are now at Hanover.
Replacing that quartet won’t be easy, but McDonald has a plan.
“We’ll be more balanced than we were last year,” he said.
McDonald will lean on a sizable senior class and a talented collection of sophomores this year.
“We have smart, physical, hard-working, mentally tough kids. I’ve been really impressed by the development of our sophomore class,” he said. “We’ll be relying on a few of those guys to make plays for us this season.”
Included among the latter is Carter Lannan, who’ll replace Murphy at quarterback.
“Any good team is going the way the quarterback goes,” McDonald said. “He is technically a sophomore, but he plays more like a junior. He’s very mature, he has a very smart football IQ for such a young kid. He is, for lack of a better term, a winner. He showed that in the JV season last year, he does what it takes to win games.
“Carter Lannan can be effective with his arm and his feet, and we have a few guys who can catch it.”
The team’s top-returning receiver is sophomore Brian Wall, who had five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Wall’s classmates Luke Kruer, Jacob Harbeson and Cade Unruh could also help in the passing game.
Joining Lannan in the backfield will be a rotating group of players.
“We’ll be more running back-by-committee this year,” McDonald said. “I have three guys who can run it pretty well in (senior) Craig Bratcher, (sophomore) Thomas Lynch and (junior) Luke French. Any of those three could get hot and fill the stat line. Our run game will be solid this year. That said, we are going to run or throw in order to win the game.”
The running and passing games will be helped by some key returning starters on the offensive line. Leading the way will be seniors Nathan Ross, Roy Shrout, Devin Goodrow and junior Grayson Abel.
“We have a solid all-around line. They’re smart, physical men,” McDonald said.
All four also play on the defensive line.
Bratcher, a linebacker who became a starter midway through last season, will help anchor the defense. He is the team’s top-returning tackler after recording 53 stops in 2020. He’ll be joined in the middle of the D by classmate Joey Theobald, who missed last year due to an injury.
Playing on both sides of the ball is a challenge for smaller programs and McDonald knows the importance of preparing his squad for the long season.
“Conditioning is important, but we have to be able to manage our players’ workload as well,” McDonald said. “I don’t think we did a good job of that last year. If players are overworked, you often get overuse injuries. We are working on making more efficient use of our practice time.”
The Pioneers could also benefit from a revamped schedule that includes schools more their size.
Providence opens its season Friday night at Bethlehem, a Class A team in Kentucky that went 6-3 last year, before hosting Class A Rock Creek.
“With our enrollment on par with 1A schools, it doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to fill our schedule with 4A, 5A and 6A opponents,” said McDonald, whose team began last year with 42-0 losses to 5A Floyd Central and 4A Silver Creek. “I would like to eventually get back to putting a few of those teams on the schedule, but for now, we need to play teams that are similar to us in size.”
The Pioneers then play three straight road games — at Lloyd Memorial (Ky.), Clarksville and Charlestown — before playing three of their final four at home.
“We’ll do what it takes to win,” said McDonald, adding “our identity will be that we play with relentless effort in all facets of the game. We have to improve in each aspect and we want to build a competitive, fun-to-watch program.”
PROVIDENCE AT A GLANCE
Coach: Daniel McDonald (4-6 in second year).
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 at Bethlehem (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 Rock Creek, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Lloyd Memorial (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 Louisville Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Milan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Corydon Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 North Harrison, 7 p.m.
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 28 at Floyd Central, L 42-0
Sept. 4 at Silver Creek, L 42-0
Sept. 11 Clarksville, L 20-14
Sept. 18 Charlestown, W 23-14
Sept. 25 at Lou. Holy Cross, L 35-28
Oct. 2 at Mitchell, W 34-16
Oct. 9 Milan, W 29-21
Oct. 16 Linton-Stockton, L 27-7
Oct. 23 at Union County, W 42-7—x
Nov. 6 at Triton Central, L 35-7—x
x — sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Daniel McDonald
2020: 4-6
Coach: Larry Denison
2019: 5-7
2018: 9-3
2017: 7-6 (sectional champions)
2016: 6-5
2015: 4-7
2014: 7-4
2013: 6-4
2012: 3-7
2011: 5-5
Coach: Gene Sartini
2010: 6-4
2009: 6-5
2008: 5-5
2007: 9-4 (sectional champions)
2006: 5-6
2005: 4-6
2004: 8-4
2003: 7-4
2002: 6-4
2001: 4-6
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (6): 1982 (Class 2A), 1985 (3A), 1993 (2A), 1994 (2A), 2007 (2A), 2017 (2A).
Regional championships (1): 1993 (2A).
Semistate championships (1): 1993 (2A).
State championships (0): None.
