HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers may have to be 'Ironmen' this season

CLARKSVILLE — Providence may need to change its nickname from the Pioneers to the “Ironmen" this season.
That’s because, due to its low numbers, Providence will have many going both ways, playing both offense and defense — as well as special teams in some cases. It's something that harkens back to the days of legendary and long-time Pioneers head coach Gene Sartini, who passed away earlier this month.
"We'll have to play Ironman football," Providence coach Larry Denison said. "I can remember those days, when mental toughness was a part of it and you had to have it. I think our guys are going to have that too, [they'll have] to push through when they’re tired and sore and everything else because in some cases we may not have a whole lot of depth behind them. They’re going to have to suck it up and be tough and fight through it, whether it’s soreness or fatigue, or whatever. Coach Sartini always used to have the saying, ‘Fatigue makes cowards of us all.’ That’s one thing, we always try to make sure that we stay in top physical condition. That’s why we’re lifting weights and we’ll keep working throughout the year to keep our conditioning up and hopefully it does pay off.”
The Pioneers are coming off a 9-3 campaign — the program’s third straight winning season — that ended with a 21-17 loss to Paoli in the Class 2A Sectional 39 final.
Providence, however, lost nearly 20 players from that team to graduation, transfers and injuries, according to Denison. The Pioneers enter the season with 33 players, including only four freshmen.
In part due to its numbers, Providence is changing things up both offensively and defensively this season.
On offense the Pioneers are switching to the single-wing formation, which features a core of four backs — a tailback, fullback, quarterback and wingback.
“After sitting down and talking about it over the offseason, we met up with some coaches and visited some other schools that are running it and talked to their coaching staff and went to their spring practices,” Denison said. “We thought it fit our personnel pretty well. We saw some good things Friday night [in the scrimmage against Corydon Central], but there’s a lot of things we’ve still got to fix. It’s a new offense for us. Every time you learn something new like that it’s going to have some growing pains and some things you’re going to have to learn by trial and error.
“Brownstown [Central] runs it, they run it very well. I talked to [Braves coach] Reed [May] quite a bit, talked to him over the summer, then we were both up at the Hanover camp together. He was nice enough to let me come back when they were running their offense and stand behind them and watch their offense work.”
The Pioneers' version of the formation features two players behind the center, leaving the defense to wonder which one will receive the shotgun snap.
“Hopefully it throws a lot of different misdirection in there, the defense may not know where the ball’s at," Denison said. “We just thought it would be something unique for us and then for the teams on our schedule that don’t get to see it very often. Hopefully that gives us a little bit of an advantage as well."
Two players who’ll see most of those snaps headed their way are seniors Bishop Edwards and Andrew Henderson. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Edwards was a receiver (nine catches for 179 yards and a TD) last year, while Henderson saw limited action (completing both of his pass attempts for 14 yards) as the Pioneers' backup quarterback.
“Bishop Edwards has been quarterbacking and also Andrew Henderson has been playing some quarterback as well. Andrew’s been playing some fullback, Bishop’s been playing some tailback [too]. That’s one of things we’ve talked about, guys have to be multiple in the positions they’re learning,” Denison said. “So we’ve got guys that play tailback and quarterback. We’ve got guys that play wingback and running back, fullback and quarterback, tight end and fullback, center and tackle. When your numbers are small you’ve got to be multiple in that. ... And then you’ve also got guys learning multiple positions and it’s an even bigger challenge.”
Two other players who will also see the ball in their hands are senior Colin Flake and junior Jeremy Gettlefinger, the team’s top returning rusher (444 yards, five TDs).
“He played opposite Kaden Williams last year and I think a lot of teams were focusing on Kaden and they didn’t realize Jeremy was as good as he was and Jeremy kind of caught a lot of people by surprise,” Denison said. “I don’t think he’s going to be catching a lot of people by surprise this year.”
Up front Alec Fougerousse is the team’s tight end while the Pioneers return two starters on the offensive line — Brayton Gettelfinger and Riley Gunther. Gettelfinger, however, is sidelined with a quadriceps injury that he suffered in the weight room. Denison hopes to have been back before the end of the season.
On D, the Pioneers are switching to a 4-4 alignment.
Edwards, Fougerousse, Jeremy Gettelfinger and Flake will make up the linebacking corps. Edwards is the team’s top-returning tackler (66 stops, four sacks), while Fougerousse is second (62 stops, four sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries).
Gunther returns up front, where he’ll team with Donte’ Davis, Vincent Benningfield and Henry Jones.
In the secondary, Chase Aldridge is back at cornerback, where he’ll be joined by junior newcomer Jaxon Murphy. Meanwhile Henderson will play free safety.
Junior Nathan Striby will be handling the place-kicking and punting duties.
The Pioneers open the season Friday night at Bethlehem (Ky.). It's a change from Providence's traditional season-opener against New Albany. The Pioneers dropped the Bulldogs from the schedule as they move toward scheduling teams of comparable size.
Following its season-opener, Providence plays five of its next six games at Murphy Stadium.
"It’ll be an interesting year," Denison said. "From what I’ve seen from a lot of schools around the state I think that’s a problem that a lot of schools are facing too with low numbers. ... But we’re going to make the most of it. Our kids have been working hard. If we keep everybody healthy we’ll be decent by the end of the year. We’ll see."
PROVIDENCE AT A GLANCE
Coach: Larry Denison (48-41 in ninth year).
2019 SCHEDULE
Friday at Bethlehem (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 Floyd Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 Clarksville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Charlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 Louisville Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 Mitchell, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Milan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 at Linton-Stockton, 7:30 p.m.
2018 RESULTS
Aug. 17 New Albany L, 12-35
Aug. 24 at Floyd Central L, 17-30
Aug. 31 at Silver Creek W, 20-12
Sept. 7 Clarksville W, 59-7
Sept. 14 Charlestown W, 28-14
Sept. 21 at Louisville Holy Cross W, 14-7
Sept. 28 at Mitchell W, 20-14
Oct. 5 Milan W, 42-13
Oct. 12 Linton-Stockton W, 35-14
Oct. 19 Switzerland County W, 64-7*
Oct. 26 at Perry Central W, 28-6*
Nov. 2 at Paoli L, 17-21*
*Sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Larry Denison
2018: 9-3.
2017: 7-6 (sectional champions).
2016: 6-5.
2015: 4-7.
2014: 7-4.
2013: 6-4.
2012: 3-7.
2011: 5-5.
Coach: Gene Sartini
2010: 6-4.
2009: 6-5.
2008: 5-5.
2007: 9-4 (sectional champions).
2006: 5-6.
2005: 4-6.
2004: 8-4.
2003: 7-4.
2002: 6-4.
2001: 4-6.
2000: 7-5.
1999: 5-6.
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (6): 1982 (2A), 1983 (3A), 1993 (2A), 1994 (2A), 2007 (2A), 2017 (2A).
Regional championships (1): 1993 (2A).
Semistate championships (1): 1993 (2A).
State championships (0): None.