HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers off to first 2-0 start in 15 years

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
CLARKSVILLE — Don’t look now, but Providence is off to its best start in 15 years.
The Pioneers edged Lloyd Memorial (Ky.) 22-21 Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
It’s the first time Providence has won its first two games of the season since 2007, when Gene Sartini was still the coach.
Under third-year head coach Daniel McDonald the Pioneers have started off with back-to-back victories. First they beat Bardstown (Ky.) Bethlehem, which came into the game considered a contender for the Class A state title across the river, 48-36. Then, after a week off, they outlasted the Juggernauts by one. Connor Sad’s blocked extra-point kick helped preserve Providence’s win.
“The game was intense. There was a lot of energy and competitiveness from both teams,” McDonald said.
The Pioneers host Clarksville on Friday night in the annual Town Championship as they try to improve to 3-0.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” McDonald said. “It’s a long season, and we have to get better each week.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 33 times for 243 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including ones of 51 and 73 yards in the Generals’ 43-21 loss to Charlestown this past Friday night. On defense, he also tallied six tackles and picked off a pass.
GAME BALLS
Terrance Bonner (Charlestown): The junior running back ran the ball six times for 64 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Pirates’ big win at Clarksville.
Eli Branham (Floyd Central): The senior wideout had four catches for 114 yards (28.5 per reception) and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 27-13 win at Silver Creek on Friday night.
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver accounted for 226 all-purpose yards in the Generals’ loss to Charlestown. He had eight receptions for 112 yards and also returned six kickoffs for 114 yards.
Anthony Davis (Clarksville): The senior linebacker recorded 13 tackles, including five for losses, in the Generals’ setback to Charlestown.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker tallied a team-high 18 tackles, including 13 solo stops, in the Pirates’ 22-point triumph at Clarksville.
Elijah Jennings (New Albany): The senior running back ran for a pair of touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 27-21 win at Jennings County.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The junior quarterback completed 8 of 14 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 22-21 win over Lloyd Memorial (Ky.).
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker totaled 11 tackles, including one for loss, in the Pirates’ win at Clarksville.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, against two interceptions, in the Pirates’ win at Clarksville. He also ran 14 times for 108 yards and another TD, to go along with a pair of two-point conversions.
Tristan Robertson (Floyd Central): The junior quarterback completed 9 of 15 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ win at Silver Creek.
Nik Schindler (Jeffersonville): The junior quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns before getting injured in the Red Devils’ 19-18 home loss to Bedford North Lawrence.
Don Starling (Jeffersonville): The senior wide receiver had six receptions for 144 yards and a pair of touchdowns (of 65 and 4 yards) in the Red Devils’ loss to Bedford.
Cole Tincher (Charlestown): The senior defensive back/wide receiver tallied 10 tackles on D while also hauling in a TD catch on offense in the Pirates’ win at Clarksville.
WEEK 4 LOOK-AHEAD
North Harrison (3-0, 3-0) at Charlestown (3-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates look to continue their hot start when they host the Cougars in what is shaping up to be the de facto Mid-Southern Conference championship.
Clarksville (1-2) at Providence (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals try to bounce back from back-to-back losses when they visit the Pioneers.
Floyd Central (1-2, 0-0) at Seymour (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders look to carry over the momentum from their win at Silver Creek when they visit the Owls in their Hoosier Hills Conference-opener.
Silver Creek (1-2, 1-1) at Eastern (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons try to bounce-back from their home loss to Floyd Central when they visit the Musketeers.
Bedford North Lawrence (1-2, 1-0) at New Albany (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs look to build off the momentum of their win at Jennings County when they host the Stars.
Mount Vernon (2-1) at Jeffersonville (0-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils try to rebound from their last-second loss to Bedford North Lawrence when they host the Wildcats, who have scored 98 points in their last two games.
Rock Creek (1-0) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Saturday: The Lions look to carry over the momentum from their first eight-man win when they face the Braves.