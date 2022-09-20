HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pioneers off to sizzling start

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which was delayed to Wednesday this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
CLARKSVILLE — Providence is off to a sensational start this season.
The Pioneers are 4-0 for the first time in 15 years and are coming off a statement-making, if not surprising, 35-28 triumph over Class 3A Charlestown this past Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
“Our defensive coordinator Jeff Purichia and Justin Magaw, our linebackers coach, came up with a great gameplan to take away what Charlestown wanted to do,” said third-year Providence head coach Daniel McDonald, whose team built a 28-8 halftime lead against the Pirates. “We ended up forcing three turnovers. One was a huge pick — an interception as they were driving down the field — that really changed the momentum. Those turnovers were huge. Those were the difference in the game.”
So coming off a 5-6 campaign last year and a 4-6 one in 2020, what’s been the difference so far this season for the Pioneers?
One answer is that they are bigger, stronger, faster and older.
“It’s been a culture change in the weight room,” McDonald said Monday. “We brought back Coach Tony Wiesen, he was the strength and conditioning coach several years ago, and he’s kind of helped me change the culture in the weight room. Guys have really improved their weight-room numbers.
“We’ve had some guys get taller and just kind of grow up (too). We were playing last season relying on a lot of sophomores, and there’s a huge difference in the physical maturity between a sophomore and a junior in most cases. You look at guys like (junior wide receiver/safety) Brian Wall, he looks like a whole different kid. He’s gotten three or four inches taller since last year, and faster and stronger. And that’s the case for a lot of our guys. We’re kind of reaping the rewards of a couple of years of good, strong, solid effort in the weight room.”
That work was evident last Friday night against Charlestown. The Pioneers controlled the line of scrimmage, especially in the first half, on their way to running for a season-high 269 yards (102 by junior Thomas Lynch).
“I was really proud of our guys,” McDonald said. “We came in as an underdog and didn’t really let that affect us mentally. We had a good week of practice, we were locked in and focused. Our offensive line came in and executed Friday night. Connor Sad, Zach Druen, Josh Posey, Luke French, Grayson Abel, those guys really played well.”
That quintet also helped protect Providence quarterback Preston Kempf. The sophomore, in his second game subbing for injured starter Carter Lannan, threw for 97 yards and a touchdown while directing an offense that racked up 366 yards.
“Some of the keys this season have been, I think some of our guys have gotten older. Especially our sophomore class from last year, they became juniors and grew up,” junior starting cornerback Eli Theobald said. “They’ve all been working hard. Cade Unruh and Thomas Lynch went to some camps to get better. But overall, our team, we’ve been in the weight room grinding, so I think it’s going to be a different season this year than it was last year.”
Another thing different from last year is the fact that the Pioneers have dropped from 2A to Class A due to realignment by the Indiana High School Athletic Association. This fall Providence will play in Sectional 48, which also includes Eastern Greene (1-4), North Daviess (4-1), South Spencer (2-3), Springs Valley (3-2), No. 9 Tecumseh (5-0) and West Washington (4-1).
Before that, though, the Pioneers play at Louisville Holy Cross (4-1) this Friday and at Milan (2-3) next Friday before hosting Corydon Central (2-3) on Oct. 7, then closing out their regular season at North Harrison (3-2).
“I preach to our guys, ‘One game at a time,’” McDonald said. “Our mantra has been these regular-season games are glorified scrimmages. Obviously we want to win, we coach to win and we play to win, but (we) focus one game at a time, control what we can control and let the chips fall where they may.”
After their start, though, it’s hard for the Pioneers not to dream big.
“I think the main goal for this year is to be No. 1 in the state with a ring on my finger,” Theobald said.
What will it take to get there?
“Hard work, never letting off the gas pedal and just keep going,” Theobald said.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kaden Oliver (Silver Creek): The senior quarterback completed 10 of 15 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns while rushing nine times for 68 yards and two more scores in the Dragons’ 35-21 victory over visiting Scottsburg last Friday night.
GAME BALLS
Cody Bibelhauser (Floyd Central): The junior all-purpose player returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a game-changing touchdown in the Highlanders’ 28-14 come-from-behind win over Jeffersonville. He also ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards over the final two quarters to help Floyd’s rally.
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The senior receiver had 10 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Generals’ 42-6 victory over visiting Eastern Greene.
Caleb Cummings (Clarksville): The senior quarterback completed 15 of 25 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ win over the Thunderbirds.
Luke French (Providence): The senior linebacker tallied a team-high-tying 10 tackles, all solo stops, and caused a fumble in the Pioneers’ win over Charlestown.
Andrew Gibson (Floyd Central): The junior ran for a couple of short touchdowns in the second half to help the Highlanders rally to beat Jeff.
Darius Gray (Silver Creek): The sophomore receiver had four catches for 140 yards in the Dragons’ win over Scottsburg.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 28 times for 281 yards (10 per carry) and three TDs in the Generals’ win over the Thunderbirds.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The junior accounted for 120 all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ win over Charlestown. He ran 16 times for 86 yards and a TD, had one catch for 17 yards and a score while also returning one kickoff return for 17 yards. On defense he tallied two tackles, including a sack, and recovered a fumble.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The junior running back ran 16 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns during the Pioneers’ win over Charlestown.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 14 of 28 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown (against one interception) in the Pirates’ loss to Providence. He also ran 14 times for 141 yards and three TDs.
Max Scowden (Clarksville): The junior linebacker tallied a team-high seven tackles, including one for loss, and also caused a fumble in the Generals’ win over Eastern Greene.
Brian Wall (Providence): The junior free safety/wide receiver tallied a team-high-tying 10 tackles, all solo stops, on defense in the Pioneers’ win over Charlestown. On offense, he had two catches for 36 yards.
WEEK 6 LOOK-AHEAD
Silver Creek (3-2) at Jeffersonville (0-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons try for their third straight win when they visit the Red Devils, who are still seeking their first victory of the season.
Columbus East (3-2, 3-0) at Floyd Central (2-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders hope to keep the momentum going from last Friday’s comeback victory over Jeff when they host the Hoosier Hills Conference-leading Olympians.
Charlestown (4-1, 3-0) at Scottsburg (0-5, 0-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates try to bounce back from their loss to Providence when they visit the winless Warriors.
New Albany (1-4) at Bloomington North (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs look to end their two-game losing streak when they visit the Cougars, who are coming off a 55-34 win at Terre Haute North.
Providence (4-0) at Louisville Holy Cross (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers try to continue their perfect season when the visit the Cougars, who have won four in a row since losing 47-35 in their opener.
Perry Central (4-1) at Clarksville (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals look to keep the momentum going from their 41-6 win over Eastern Greene when they host the Commodores, who are coming off their first loss (37-15 to No. 9 Tecumseh).