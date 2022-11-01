Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback (which was delayed to Wednesday again this week), where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
CLARKSVILLE — And then there was one.
Providence was the only one of our seven local squads to survive last Friday night’s sectional-semifinal round.
While Charlestown, Clarksville, Floyd Central, Jeffersonville, New Albany and Silver Creek suffered season-ending defeats, the Pioneers posted a 28-12 win at West Washington in a Class A Sectional 48 semi to earn a spot in a sectional final for the fifth time in six years.
Providence will be trying for its first sectional title since 2017 when it hosts fifth-ranked Tecumseh (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
PLAYERS OF WEEK 11
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back closed out his career by running 44 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ 48-18 loss to third-ranked Indianapolis Scecina in a 2A Sectional 39 semifinal. On defense, the linebacker tallied four tackles and also picked off a pass.
Lamar finished the year with 3,035 rushing yards — 11th on the state’s all-time single-season list — and 37 touchdowns. He concluded his career with 6,590 yards — 15th on the state’s all-time list — and 81 total TDs.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 17 of 29 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns (against one interception) in the Pirates’ 35-25 loss to Heritage Hills in a 3A Sectional 32 semi. He also ran the ball 16 times for 48 yards and two TDs.
GAME BALLS
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver had five catches for 88 yards in the Generals’ loss to Scecina.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker totaled 11 tackles in the Pirates’ season-ending loss to Heritage Hills.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied 12 tackles in the Pirates’ setback.
Zander Morris (Charlestown): The senior wideout had eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Pirates’ loss to Heritage Hills.
Malachi Rios (Charlestown): The senior defensive lineman tallied a team-high 15 tackles, including six for losses, during the Pirates’ season-ending defeat.
WEEK 12 LOOK-AHEAD
Tecumseh (10-0) at Providence (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday night: The Pioneers try for their first sectional title in five years, when they host the Braves, who are seeking their first sectional trophy since 2003.
